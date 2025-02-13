Mental Health Crisis: UK City Council Votes To Become 'Transgender Sanctuary City'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The dangerously spiralling mental health crisis in America was on full show Tuesday as the City Council in Worcester Massachusetts voted in favour of becoming a “sanctuary city for the transgender community.”

City officials voted to enshrine a commitment to transgender rights, and not to prevent people seeking so called ‘gender-affirming care.’

The measure will also prevent information on transgender identifying and ‘gender diverse’ individuals being shared with out-of-state agencies.

The vote was brought after Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen, a non-binary identifying member of the board, alleged that ‘they’ had been harassed and misgendered by other city officials.

A parade of individuals spoke for hours in public comments about how unsafe they feel since President Trump’s signed an executive order outlining that the federal government recognizes only “two sexes, male and female.”

Practically every person who spoke at the hearing appeared and sounded completely unhinged, again underscoring that this is a mental health problem that shouldn’t be normalised.

Take a look at some of the individuals who took the mic. They look like characters from The Simpsons:

Everyday Americans seeing this will simply conclude that these people desperately need psychiatric help.

While nine city officials voted in favour of the measure, two voted against, reasoning that the city could lose thousands of dollars in federal funding from the Trump administration.

“There are no new rights that this resolution gives that don’t already exist. However, there’s a potential for federal dollars to be taken away from the City of Worcester,” said Councilor-at-Large Morris Bergman.

As we highlighted yesterday, mental health experts say they are already seeing a huge increase in patients who are Democrat voters complaining of “despair and burn out” in the wake of President Trump winning the election and taking office for the second time.

Pollster Mark Halperin previously predicted that America will experience the biggest mental health crisis in its history during a second Trump term.

Halperin urged that Trump has been so demonised for years that for tens of millions of Americans, Trump now becoming President again is “so traumatic” that it will become “impossible for even the most mentally healthy person to truly process and incorporate in the daily life.”

“They think that their fellow citizens supporting Trump is a sign of fundamental evil at the heart of their fellow citizens and of the nation,” concluded Halperin.

We’re already seeing Democrats completely losing it, screeching about Elon Musk being a Neo-Nazi and one State Rep. even saying she has sterilised herself as a protest against Trump.

Trump has completely broken them.

