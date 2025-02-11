Mental Health Experts See Massive Increase In "Despair And Burn Out" Among Democrats

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftist outlet Axios has published an article claiming that mental health experts are seeing a huge increase in patients who are Democrat voters complaining of “despair and burn out” in the wake of President Trump winning the election and taking office for the second time.

The piece claims that the worn out whiners are whinging about not being able to keep up with the pace of Trump’s “rapid fire policies.”

Mental health experts are seeing an increase in patients, largely Democrats, citing burnout and despair in part to the energy required to keep up with Trump's rapid-fire policies.https://t.co/rUEiMsN6aC — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 10, 2025

The article notes “Mental health professionals say even people who don’t see themselves as directly affected by administration actions are feeling frazzled by the dizzying pace and Trump’s enduring ability to command attention.”

“They may feel it through the venting of a spouse, the distress of a neighbor with a trans child or an anxious friend who works for a government contractor,” it hilariously adds.

The piece further states that Andrea Bonior, a Georgetown University psychology professor “said she’s seen an uptick in patients, particularly Democrats, expressing a sense of burnout, guilt and despair at losing an old way of life.”

It adds that “Bonior pointed to federal workers who aren’t sure if they’ll be let go as well as others concerned about their immigration status or worried about loved ones whose refugee flights were canceled.”

“It feels, no matter which way you go, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m being ruled by a very different system that I thought I was living in,'” New York-based neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez told Axios.

Yes.

Won’t someone think of the bureaucratic federal workers and the illegal immigrants who now face “uncertainty” because borders and limits on government spending have been restored.

The world’s smallest violin is playing for them.

Perhaps these despairing Democrats need to hold some more group crying sessions and go ‘forest bathing.’

Pollster Mark Halperin previously predicted that America will experience the biggest mental health crisis in its history during a second Trump term.

Halperin urged that Trump has been so demonised for years that for tens of millions of Americans, Trump now becoming President again is “so traumatic” that it will become “impossible for even the most mentally healthy person to truly process and incorporate in the daily life.”

“They think that their fellow citizens supporting Trump is a sign of fundamental evil at the heart of their fellow citizens and of the nation,” concluded Halperin.

We’re already seeing Democrats completely losing it, screeching about Elon Musk being a Neo-Nazi and one State Rep. even saying she has sterilised herself as a protest against Trump.

