Merkel's Back, Warns Europe Could Be 'Destroyed' Without More Open-Borders

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is back with a message; Europe could be 'destroyed' unless they continue to allow millions of 'non-Europeans' to flood the bloc.

Sean Gallup/EFE via EPA

Criticizing Chancellor Friedrich Merz's migration policy, Merkel told Southwestern Press Forum in Neu-Ulm last week that efforts to secure borders could have catastrophic consequences.

"I do not believe we can decisively combat illegal migration at the German-Austrian or German-Polish border… I have always advocated European solutions," she said when asked about Merz's latest measures adopted by his cabinet - which include a prohibition on asylum applications at all German land borders, with exceptions for pregnant woman, children and other vulnerable individuals - a sharp reversal from Merkel's 2015 open-border policy.

"Otherwise, we could see Europe destroyed," she continued.

Critics have called Merkel's open-border policy "disastrous" after over a million migrants flooded into Germany during the peak of the 2015-2016 refugee crisis, while Germany continues to be the top destination for asylum seekers - 'welcoming' over 237,000 applicants in 2023, roughly 25% of the bloc's total, according to EU stats.

Merz promised to crack down on migration his 'first day' in office in the run-up to Germany's snap election on Feb. 23. Less than 24 hours after being sworn in, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced sweeping border controls that would prohibit migrants from entering Germany, including those seeking asylum.

Merkel's criticism of Merz is her second this year - as she previously slammed his decision to rely on 'far-right' politicians to help pass an anti-immigration motion in parliament.