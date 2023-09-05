Mexican Officials Place Slab Of Berlin Wall Next To Open US Border As "A Lesson"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The mayor of Tijuana, Mexico and a former Mexican foreign secretary have placed a large slab of the former Berlin Wall next to the U.S. southern border fence there in an action designed to teach “a lesson” about barriers.

Fox News reports that a plaque on the piece of the wall that once divided the East and West of Germany reads “May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges.”

Mexico is now openly mocking the United States as the drug epidemic (thanks to them) continues to demolish our country.



The Mexican government has placed a piece of the Berlin Wall in Tijuana, Mexico, just steps from the US-Mexico border.



Underneath the piece of wall reads:… pic.twitter.com/AqQI3AotEh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2023

The report notes that Montserrat Caballero, the mayor of Tijuana, personally penned the message, and at the unveiling of the slab said “We are a government that believes more in building bridges, than walls that are useless.”

Mexico placed the remains of the Berlin Wall on the US border



As the US government builds the latest section of the wall on the US-Mexico border, Mexico has responded by erecting the remains of the Berlin Wall nearby.



In an inscription under the wall attributed to the mayor of… pic.twitter.com/xCet8wdyGc — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) September 3, 2023

She continued, “The social and political conflict is different than the Berlin Wall, but it’s a wall at the end of the day. And a wall is always a sphinx that divides and bloodies nations.”

Caballero further claimed that the U.S. border barriers represent “violence” and “family separation.”

However, there is a slight problem with the display:

The Berlin Wall was built to keep people INSIDE East Berlin. The metaphor then this is a symbol to keep migrants inside Mexico. — Chaz / Chop (@ChasParker1) September 5, 2023

"May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges"

-Plaque on Berlin wall, in Tijuana



Hey Mexico, our wall was built to keep the

Criminals

Mentally ill

Drug dealing

Freeloading

Terrorists

From all over the world... OUT



Not, locking them IN~ pic.twitter.com/VlzokIXGnT — TruthInBytes (@bytesintruth) September 3, 2023

