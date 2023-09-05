print-icon
Mexican Officials Place Slab Of Berlin Wall Next To Open US Border As "A Lesson"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 05, 2023 - 07:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The mayor of Tijuana, Mexico and a former Mexican foreign secretary have placed a large slab of the former Berlin Wall next to the U.S. southern border fence there in an action designed to teach “a lesson” about barriers.

Fox News reports that a plaque on the piece of the wall that once divided the East and West of Germany reads “May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges.”

The report notes that Montserrat Caballero, the mayor of Tijuana, personally penned the message, and at the unveiling of the slab said “We are a government that believes more in building bridges, than walls that are useless.”

She continued, “The social and political conflict is different than the Berlin Wall, but it’s a wall at the end of the day. And a wall is always a sphinx that divides and bloodies nations.”

Caballero further claimed that the U.S. border barriers represent “violence” and “family separation.”

However, there is a slight problem with the display:

