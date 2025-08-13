Mexico Extradites 26 Alleged Cartel Leaders To US

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Mexico extradited 26 alleged cartel members to the United States on Aug. 12, including high-ranking members of violent cartels labeled as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. government.

Mexican federal police escort who they identify as Servando "La Tuta" Gómez," leader of the Knights Templar cartel, as he sits inside helicopter at a Federal hanger in Mexico City on Feb. 27, 2015. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo

Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch stated on X that the extradition was carried out at the request of the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), which has provided assurances it would not pursue the death penalty for those facing prosecution.

El día de hoy, el @GabSeguridadMX, en coordinación bilateral y con pleno respeto a nuestra soberanía, trasladó a Estados Unidos a 26 personas vinculadas a organizaciones criminales que representaban un riesgo para la seguridad de México.

La acción se realizó en estricto apego a… — Omar H Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) August 12, 2025

Those handed over to U.S. custody from Mexico include leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, the Jalisco New Generation cartel, or CJNG, and the Northeast cartel, formerly known as Los Zetas.

All 26 defendants face a range of criminal charges in the United States, including drug-trafficking, kidnapping, illegal use of firearms, human smuggling, money laundering, and the killing of a sheriff’s deputy.

In a statement released by the DOJ, Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed gratitude to Mexico’s National Security team for their cooperation in carrying out the extradition.

“These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores—under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country,” Bondi stated.

The extradition from Mexico to the U.S. marks the second of its kind this year, as the Trump administration intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking across the border.

In February, Mexico transferred 29 cartel members to the United States, including Rafael Caro Quintero, a drug lord who is allegedly involved in the killing of a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent in 1985.

The U.S. Embassy said the latest extradition demonstrated the “growing depth of cooperation” between the two nations in tackling the threat posed by transnational terrorist organizations.

“These fugitives will now face justice in U.S. courts, and the citizens of both of our nations will be safer from these common enemies,” U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said in a statement.

Trump has raised tariffs on Mexican imports to pressure the country to take stronger action against drug trafficking, saying Mexico was not doing enough to curb the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants at the border.

He announced a 90-day delay in U.S. tariff hikes on Mexican goods on July 31 to allow time for negotiations, but said that Mexico would still face an across-the-board 50 percent levy on aluminum, copper, and steel, as well as a 25 percent tariff on automobiles.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Aug. 8 ruled out allowing U.S. troops to conduct military operations within Mexico, after reports emerged that Trump has secretly directed U.S. military action against Latin American cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

“The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion,“ Sheinbaum told reporters. “That is ruled out. Absolutely ruled out.”

Ryan Morgan contributed to this report.