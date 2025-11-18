Michelle Obama Says She Won't Run Because America "Ain't Ready" For A Woman

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Former First Lady Michelle Obama bluntly rejected calls that she run for office because America “ain’t ready” for a woman president.

Obama made the remarks Friday in a YouTube interview with actress Tracee Ellis Ross while promoting her new book, The Look.

The interview touched on the first lady’s role as an archetype of “wifedom and femininity,” before Obama veered into a tangent on broader cultural issues and the 2024 election.

“Do you think that impacts the room that we’ve made for a woman to be president?” Ross asked.

Obama then replied, “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” before addressing individuals trying to recruit her for a run.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running because you all are lying,” she added.

“You’re not ready for a woman. You are not! So don’t waste my time. We’ve got a lot of growing up to do and there’s still, and sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it.”

Obama then turned to Ross and sarcastically asked, “What was the question?” prompting laughter from the audience.

Obama has long been viewed as a potential presidential candidate since leaving the White House in 2017.

Her remarks also come as the Democratic Party has lost two of the last three presidential elections after nominating flawed women candidates.

Hillary Clinton ran in 2015 amid sinking popularity and mounting criminal scandals. In 2024, the party nominated then-Vice President Kamala Harris without holding a primary, despite abysmal approval ratings.

In both cases, Democrats were quick to blame misogyny and racism for their losses.