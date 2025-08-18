Michigan Lawmaker Under Investigation After Late-Night Ballot-Stuffing Video Emerges

A Hamtramck City Council member in Michigan is facing scrutiny after seemingly being captured on video participating in stuffing ballots into an official drop box just days before his primary election victory.

Video footage obtained by Local 4 seemingly shows Council Member Abu Musa in a black vehicle on August 1st, handing what appear to be stacks of ballots to a driver who then places them in the city's ballot drop box. Musa went on to receive over 1,129 votes in last week's primary election.

BREAKING: another Hamtramck, MI city councilman, Abu Musa, under investigation for ELECTION FRAUD



Surveillance video allegedly shows Musa depositing STACKS of ballots at a drop box days before the primary election.



He won by just a few dozen votes.



But Democrats say this never… https://t.co/zZWLNi7FkD pic.twitter.com/43inuy5uWw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2025

In an interview with WXYZ, Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown explained the rules governing ballot drop-offs, noting that while there's no limit to how many ballots one person can submit, they must belong to household members or immediate family.

"If it's an immediate family member or you co-inhabit with somebody ... you can return their absentee ballots," Brown said.

At this time, Musa has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

The investigation comes amid election-related charges against two other Hamtramck council members. Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed Hassan are facing felony charges for allegedly forging signatures on absentee ballots during the city's 2023 council race.

OMG it gets worse…



🚨 HALF of the entire Hamtramck, Michigan City Council Members have been Charged for committing election fraud



In addition to Abu Musa busted Stuffing STACKS of Absentee Ballots at a City Drop Box for his own Primary Race, Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed… https://t.co/g2WqCNCN2x pic.twitter.com/amOqSRqf5z — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 16, 2025

Court documents from Attorney General Dana Nessel's (D) office say the pair allegedly conspired to obtain signed but unvoted absentee ballots from recently naturalized citizens and filled them out with their preferred candidates. The documents also allege vote-buying schemes designed to influence local elections.

Hamtramck, a Metro Detroit community of just over 28,000 residents that is more than 70% Muslim, became the first U.S. city governed by an all-Muslim council in 2022.

Michigan State Police are expected to forward their findings to prosecutors soon for potential charges in the ongoing investigation.