Michigan Synagogue Attacker Has Ties To Iranian-Backed Hezbollah Rocket Unit

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New revelations link the terrorist behind the Michigan synagogue rampage directly to Hezbollah operatives, underscoring the dangers of unchecked immigration from terror hotspots.

America’s borders have been a sieve under leftist policies, allowing potential threats like Iranian proxies to embed themselves in U.S. communities. The recent attack on a Michigan synagogue by Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese immigrant, highlights how foreign terror networks can strike from within, especially when activated by regimes like Iran’s.

The revelations bolster concerns that this is part of a broader pattern of Iranian backed sleeper cells and individuals infiltrating the U.S. With family ties to Hezbollah’s rocket units, Ghazali’s actions expose the real cost of open-border globalism that prioritizes everything but American safety.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: The Muslim who attacked the synagogue in Michigan has family ties to a HEZBOLLAH ROCKET UNIT — an Iranian-backed Muslim terror group that targets civilians



INFURIATING that he is even in America.



Ayman Mohamad Ghazali — "Sources say his brothers in Lebanon… pic.twitter.com/NNGnB4rMOd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 15, 2026

The attack unfolded on Thursday, when Ghazali rammed his truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, a synagogue complex housing a preschool. Armed and carrying fireworks intended as explosives, he engaged in a shootout with security before inflicting a fatal gunshot wound on himself.

Surveillance footage captured Ghazali purchasing over $2,000 worth of fireworks just days prior, a chilling prelude to his attempt to ignite terror in a place of worship.

Ghazali, born in Lebanon, entered the U.S. legally in 2011 on a spousal visa and gained citizenship in 2016. He lived in Dearborn Heights, working at a local restaurant—seemingly integrated, but harboring connections that proved deadly.

Sources confirmed his brothers in Lebanon were members of a Hezbollah rocket unit, the Iranian-backed group notorious for targeting civilians. Those same brothers, along with Ghazali’s niece and nephew, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on March 5, potentially fueling his rage.

This development echoes warnings about Iranian sleeper cells being activated across the U.S., particularly to target figures like President Trump. As we previously reported, intelligence indicated Tehran’s proxies were mobilizing to eliminate threats to their regime, exploiting weak borders to embed operatives.

The media’s response? Predictable deflection. CNN wasted no time blaming President Trump for the synagogue attack, ignoring the obvious ties to foreign terrorism and instead pushing narratives that shield border failures.

Ghazali had been flagged in U.S. databases for connections to suspected Hezbollah members, though not deemed an active member himself. Yet he roamed free, a ticking bomb in America’s heartland.

Community leaders in Dearborn Heights, including the mayor, condemned the violence while also acknowledging Ghazali’s recent family loss—but emphasized there’s no justification for terror.

Replies amplified the sentiment, with one X user stating, “The Trojan horse Biden administration tried to facilitate the fall of our great nation.” Another noted, “Democrats are using every means to keep these illegals in the US.”

Federal raids on Ghazali’s home followed, as investigators probe deeper into his potential role in a wider network.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.