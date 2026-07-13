Mick Jagger Has Some Sage Advice For Trump-Hater Springsteen

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Mick Jagger is pushing back against the trend of rock stars turning stages into campaign rallies, offering a refreshing contrast to Bruce Springsteen's repeated anti-Trump outbursts.

In a recent New York Times podcast interview, Jagger made his position crystal clear. While contrasting his approach with Springsteen's, he stated: "My job in the live music world is for those people that come to have the best time ... And you don't want to lecture them."

Mick Jagger Says It's Not His Job to Lecture Rolling Stones' Fans on Politics



NYT: "Bruce Springsteen clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth."



MICK JAGGER: "My job in the live music world is for those people that come to have the best time ... And you... pic.twitter.com/PmNaTgLjs7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 11, 2026

This comes as Springsteen has made a habit of injecting leftist political commentary into his shows, often targeting President Trump and his administration.

From calling Trump "treasonous and corrupt" during his European tour to labeling America itself a "reckless, unpredictable, predatory, untrustworthy, rogue nation" in a DC concert, the so called Boss has turned performances into platforms for activism.

Grammy-winning musician Bruce Springsteen began his European tour by calling President Donald Trump a "treasonous and corrupt" leader.



Springsteen urged the crowd to rise up, speak out against authoritarianism, and "let freedom ring."



Springsteen has supported every Democratic... pic.twitter.com/eSRpQuFGQl — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 15, 2025

Bruce Springsteen goes on anti-Trump tirade mid-concert.



pic.twitter.com/6LKM0MuZXg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 15, 2025

Leftist activist Bruce Springsteen went on an unhinged anti-Trump rant during his recent DC concert, calling America a "reckless, unpredictable, predatory, untrustworthy, rogue nation." pic.twitter.com/wkolcjuh5S — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 29, 2026

Springsteen has relied on a teleprompter for his anti-Trump and anti-billionaire rants, scripting attacks on the "richest men in America" and claims about a president who "cannot handle the truth."

Billionaire Bruce Springsteen uses a teleprompter to read a script bashing Trump and billionaires.



"The richest men in America have abandoned the world's poorest children to death and disease...We have a President who cannot handle the truth." pic.twitter.com/VJPm443zst — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 26, 2026

His latest efforts include an angry 'look at my serious playing face' anti-ICE music video titled "Streets Of Minneapolis," railing against the Trump administration.

JUST IN: Singer Bruce Springsteen releases angry, highly political new anti-ICE music video titled "Streets Of Minneapolis," which was uploaded to YouTube.



Springsteen raged against the Trump administration and called some out by name in the song.



The Hollywood clown... pic.twitter.com/wRGlqRccU9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 29, 2026

Trump has continually clapped back at Springsteen's criticisms.

Trump goes off on Bruce Springsteen: pic.twitter.com/CQurpihfvZ — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) April 2, 2026

Never forget that Springsteen was among those pushing strict COVID-era restrictions, endorsing concerts limited to the fully masked and vaccinated.

@springsteen is a pedantic tool of govt oppression pic.twitter.com/7k90sMYXZg — David Dougherty (@Nahanchi7068) July 11, 2026

Fans and commentators have taken notice of Jagger's stance, with many applauding the decision to prioritize the audience's enjoyment over boring lefty sermons.

Springsteen is not engaging in a meaningful back and forth, he's engaging in lies and propaganda. — Matt Marsden (@matt_marsden123) July 12, 2026

Jagger's been around the block enough times to know how that sort of thing plays out. He's witnessed first hand what happens when musicians lose themselves in political messaging. Good on him for not stepping in it. — ConquestBarbie (@DParadisio43137) July 12, 2026

Too bad more musicians and actors don't heed Jagger's advice. I have zero interest in supporting any entertainment personality who thinks they have some moral high ground obligation to tell me who I can support politically. It's none of their GD business. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 11, 2026

Mick knows. I was at a private event where U2 played and the entire show they used the monitors and interstitial comments to tell me to give all my money to Democrats and eradicate the evil that is Trump. Fuck them. pic.twitter.com/5WEhW5pcpU — Todd Ensz (@EnszTodd) July 11, 2026

Jagger's comments strike a chord in an era where many entertainers seem more focused on pushing ideology than delivering the escapist joy fans pay for.

While Springsteen sees his role as political engagement, Jagger understands that most concertgoers want to rock out, not endure lectures - especially from multimillionaire performers far removed from everyday struggles.

This divide highlights a broader fatigue with celebrities who lecture from their bubbles while ignoring their own inconsistencies. America First means putting fans and freedom first, not turning every stage into a partisan soapbox. Jagger gets it. More should follow.

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