Microplastics Are Linked To Heart Disease - Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Tiny yet treacherous, microplastics have infiltrated our bodies, silently wreaking havoc on our health. Emerging research reveals their alarming link to weakened immune systems, increased risk of heart disease, and even early death.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) offers a time-honored solution, aiming to restore balance in the body and help protect against these widespread pollutants.

Microplastics Can Stay in the Body

Microplastics enter the human body through food, air, and skin contact. A study published in the Archives of Toxicology in June identified polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polyacrylonitrile nanoparticles in autopsy samples. These findings show that microplastics can pass through biological barriers and accumulate in specific tissues. The highest levels were found in the thyroid, kidneys, and brain tissues.

Lo Yueh-Hsia, an associate professor from the Department of Life Sciences at Taiwan’s National Central University, shared that microplastics have been detected in human blood. This suggests that not all microplastics are excreted through feces or urine. Some may stay in the body, and how they are broken down and eliminated is still unclear.

How Microplastics Affect Hormones and Immunity

More than 10,000 chemicals are used in plastic production, including plasticizers, flame retardants, colorants, and ultraviolet stabilizers—many of which are proven endocrine disruptors, such as bisphenol A. These substances can interfere with hormone function, harm the reproductive system, and weaken the immune system.

Studies show that microplastics may trigger inflammation. When they build up in the spaces around cells, they can block communication pathways and prevent immune cells from responding properly.

Microplastics May Increase Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

Growing evidence suggests a link between microplastics and impaired cardiovascular function. A 2024 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that microplastics and nanoplastics may damage blood vessels and promote clotting through several toxic effects.

Dr. Chia-Ming Chang, an attending physician in the Department of Medical Genetics and Eugenics at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, told The Epoch Times that microplastics lingering in blood vessels can attract immune cells, initiating repair processes and triggering chronic inflammation. This worsens the risk of atherosclerosis—fatty buildup in the arteries—and thrombosis—blood clot formation—increasing the likelihood of stroke and death.

A study in The New England Journal of Medicine found that, over a 34-month follow-up period, patients with microplastics detected in their carotid artery plaques had a higher risk of stroke, death, or other serious events than those without detectable microplastics.

How TCM May Help Lower Risk

Conventional medicine currently focuses on limiting exposure, drinking enough water, and eating more fiber to promote excretion. However, TCM takes a different route—strengthening the body’s defenses and detox systems to make it harder for toxins to take hold in the first place.

Dr. Jingduan Yang, CEO of Northern Medical Center in New York, told The Epoch Times: “In TCM, we see microplastics as a modern toxin. When the body’s vital energy is deficient, foreign substances can invade and lodge in tissues. The key is to strengthen the body’s metabolic and detoxification functions to address the problem at its root.”

