Elon Musk was expected to remain offline Sunday night into Monday morning as his xAI team prepared for the highly anticipated debut of "Grok 3," scheduled for release Monday evening at 8 p.m. EST. However, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with streamlining the federal bureaucracy, returned very excited to his social media platform around midnight, unveiling what "might be the biggest fraud in history."

Musk posted a spreadsheet of Social Security Administration data showing "numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!"

The data shows that 20.789 million Americans are collecting social security benefits over the age of 100. Drilling down into the age buckets, benefits are still being paid out to folks over 140!

"Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security," Musk emphasized.

According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!



Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltb06VX98Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

One X user pointed out that 2023 data showed the US population at around 334.9 million. However, Musk's data (likely from DOGE's 'Big Balls' analyst) shows 394 million names in the Social Security Administration database.

Musk responded: "Yes, there are FAR more "eligible" social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA. This might be the biggest fraud in history."

Yes, there are FAR more “eligible” social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA.



This might be the biggest fraud in history. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

"Maybe we pause payments to everyone 120+ until they can authenticate they're among the living, to start," Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) wrote on X in response to Musk's post.

Maybe we pause payments to everyone 120+ until they can authenticate they're among the living, to start. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 17, 2025

Collins is far too conservative. Lawmakers should freeze payments over the age bucket of 100 until a clear determination can be made where taxpayer funds are disappearing in this possible money pit that smells like fraud.

"If DOGE's numbers are right, $522B—1/3 of ALL spending on Social Security each year—is fraudulent," X user Robert Sterling said.

This doesn't include the potential fraud from fake beneficiaries below age 100 (e.g., people in their 70s/80s/90s). By my math and adjusting for a normalized age distribution, this could bring the total amount of fraud to $793B per year. pic.twitter.com/Wqmab7mOW1 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 17, 2025

At a DOGE press conference last week in the White House, Musk said:

"If money is spent badly. If your taxpayer dollars are not spent in a sensible and frugal manner, then that's not okay. Your tax dollars need to be spent wisely on the things that matter to the people," Musk said. "It's just common sense. It's not Draconian or radical. I think it's really just saying let's look at each of the expenditures and say, is this actually in the best interest of the people, and if it is, it's approved, if it's not, we should think about it," he added. "There's crazy things, like, just a cursory examination of Social Security and we've got people in there that are about 150 years old," Musk said. "Now, do you know anyone that's 150? I don't. OK. They should be on the Guinness Book of World Records, they're missing out."

"So, you know, that's the case where, like, I think they're probably dead is my guess, or they should be very famous. One of the two," he added.

It now appears DOGE's Big Balls has been heard at work using AI to uncover possible fraud in federal entitlements. So far, we have not verified the data Musk shared on X, but confirmation could be just ahead.

I can’t wait for the defenders to mansplain how this proves I know nothing about databases. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 17, 2025

This should be next on Big Balls' list...

I wonder how many of these people over 100 are registered to vote and vote in elections? 🤔 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 17, 2025

* * *

Grab some Peak Focus for an immediate daily boost in mental clarity without the jitters. Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back.