This Might Be The Biggest Leftist Meltdown We've Ever Seen...

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Hold on to your hat during this one… literally.

During an event in Portland, Oregon where GOP Senator Ron Wyden was speaking, conservative influencer David Medina triggered an angry leftist Karen into a complete meltdown by saying he liked Elon Musk.

The woman also took offense to Medina’s hat, which was a hunting beanie with Elk and geese on it in the style of the US flag.

She screeched about her parents being in World War Two, whatever that has to do with a hat. 

The woman was also triggered into oblivion by Medina’s dislike of Anthony Fauci.

She even seemed to find it amusing when Medina told her his mother passed away recently after the Karen demanded “call me mommy.”

Here is the footage. Whatever you do, don’t call her ma’am.

Holy hell, she is out there.

As we highlighted last week, mental health experts say they are already seeing a huge increase in patients who are Democrat voters complaining of “despair and burn out” in the wake of President Trump winning the election and taking office for the second time.

Pollster Mark Halperin previously predicted that America will experience the biggest mental health crisis in its history during a second Trump term.

Halperin urged that Trump has been so demonised for years that for tens of millions of Americans, Trump now becoming President again is “so traumatic” that it will become “impossible for even the most mentally healthy person to truly process and incorporate in the daily life.”

“They think that their fellow citizens supporting Trump is a sign of fundamental evil at the heart of their fellow citizens and of the nation,” concluded Halperin.

We’re already seeing Democrats completely losing it, screeching about Elon Musk being a Neo-Nazi and one State Rep. even saying she has sterilised herself as a protest against Trump.

*  *  *

