This Might Be The Biggest Leftist Meltdown We've Ever Seen...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Hold on to your hat during this one… literally.

During an event in Portland, Oregon where GOP Senator Ron Wyden was speaking, conservative influencer David Medina triggered an angry leftist Karen into a complete meltdown by saying he liked Elon Musk.

The woman also took offense to Medina’s hat, which was a hunting beanie with Elk and geese on it in the style of the US flag.

She screeched about her parents being in World War Two, whatever that has to do with a hat.

The woman was also triggered into oblivion by Medina’s dislike of Anthony Fauci.

She even seemed to find it amusing when Medina told her his mother passed away recently after the Karen demanded “call me mommy.”

Here is the footage. Whatever you do, don’t call her ma’am.

Anti-@elonmusk, anti-Trump Portland lady goes on unhinged tirade over my US flag, hunter hat.



There's just some people you can't get through to.😂 #orpol #oregon #elonmusk pic.twitter.com/hIQrVFKdLl — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) February 16, 2025

PART 2: I insulted her god Anthony Fauci and this is what happened. Complete meltdown in Oregon today 😂@elonmusk you have some big fans in Portland, Oregon LOL pic.twitter.com/Gd3oShQCSO — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) February 16, 2025

UNHINGED ANTI-ELON LADY FINAL PART: Elon Derangement Syndrome was born today and it chose Portland, Oregon as its birthing place. #orpol #oregon @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/SSBUOcplen — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) February 16, 2025

Holy hell, she is out there.

Wow dude! Hats off to you. How you dealt with this deranged woman is truly admirable. You treated her nicely, you tried to communicate with her with respect and compassion despite her insults and patronizing you, and yet still…. crazy gonna be crazy. Mental illness is real and… — Truth Lover (@TruthLover94121) February 16, 2025

I think the people that suffer from this should be referred to as “Special EDS”. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Uncle Sam 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@UncleSamIdaho) February 16, 2025

She belongs in a psych ward. I feel sorry for her. Imagine going through life with that kind of anger and delusion. Also, she fully embodies the party of corruption, gaslighting, and full on nonsense; the Democrats. — American Mom (@AmericanMo57897) February 16, 2025

Her fully vaxxed and triple boosted heart will explode soon enough. — TΞNΞBRINI (@tenebrini) February 16, 2025

TDS and EDS.. same same. T-EDS. — Birdvvoman (@Birdvvoman) February 16, 2025

One of my fav comments 😂



Thanks for the share, brother! pic.twitter.com/oQCeb5pL4A — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) February 16, 2025

Don't waste a precious minute trying to reason with these liberal lunatics. Get away from them. They are unhinged and dangerous. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) February 16, 2025

The proper response, since this man's polite words are having no effect: F*ck off, Karen. https://t.co/oSmrC8mG8d — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 16, 2025

Liberal women, behind the guise of moral virtue and tolerance, are some of the most unpleasant, ignorant, and annoying people in the world. https://t.co/x8TAB28fCR — Parody Platypus (@ParodyPlatypus) February 16, 2025

As we highlighted last week, mental health experts say they are already seeing a huge increase in patients who are Democrat voters complaining of “despair and burn out” in the wake of President Trump winning the election and taking office for the second time.

Pollster Mark Halperin previously predicted that America will experience the biggest mental health crisis in its history during a second Trump term.

Halperin urged that Trump has been so demonised for years that for tens of millions of Americans, Trump now becoming President again is “so traumatic” that it will become “impossible for even the most mentally healthy person to truly process and incorporate in the daily life.”

“They think that their fellow citizens supporting Trump is a sign of fundamental evil at the heart of their fellow citizens and of the nation,” concluded Halperin.

We’re already seeing Democrats completely losing it, screeching about Elon Musk being a Neo-Nazi and one State Rep. even saying she has sterilised herself as a protest against Trump.

