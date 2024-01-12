Migrant Crisis Motive Revealed

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,

Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke is running for re-election this year in New York’s 9th District to FINISH THE JOB of utterly destroying New York.

To achieve her goal of ruining a once great city, Clarke is demanding MORE illegal migrants.

Clarke actually admitted that the Democrats need more migrants to overrun their cities and states for “redistricting purposes.”

“I’m from Brooklyn, New York. We have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants,” said Clarke, who has served on the House Committee on Homeland Security. “When I hear colleagues talk about, you know, the doors of the inn being closed — ah, no room at the inn — I’m saying I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes.”

Now, redrawing districts is a common tactic used by the right and left. However, dismantling the Constitution to allow non-citizens to enter the country and vote is not.

Doocy: "A whole high school in New York is having remote classes today because the building was needed to house people who came into this country illegally. So, what is the President's priority in this case? Is it the migrants or is it the students?" pic.twitter.com/lMLtyE0qey — Bruce Snyder (@RealBruceSnyder) January 10, 2024

No one will take responsibility for the state of our nation.

Did Clarke actually admit that the invasion of America under Joe Biden was a deliberate ploy for votes?

Republican New York City councilwoman explained the situation in further detail. “Congressional seats are allocated by population. Higher population states get more congressional seats, and therefore more political power in Washington. “Blue states have been LOSING seats as people flee progressive policies,” continued Paladino. “We’re set to possibly lose THREE seats by 2030 in NY. These allocations are determined by census-calculated raw population, including illegals. See how it works?”

Clarke is from Brooklyn, where children were just expelled from school to make room for illegal migrants. Clarke was responsible for passing the Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 6) legislation that provided 2.5 million illegal migrants, or dreamers, temporary residence in America and an easy path to citizenship.

The ploy to infiltrate America with illegal migrants began years ago. At first, they said those wishing to come here were simply “dreamers” looking for a better life, similar to most of our ancestors. However, they were not following the typical protocol to enter the country. Then left politicians told migrants that they were WELCOME in their cities and could declare sanctuary there. Naturally, countless people fled their socialistic hell holes for America, where the government then decided they were not going to issue work permits but force them to become dependent on government aid. Soon, they will be provided with the right to vote, and certainly, they will vote for the people who are enabling their new lives.