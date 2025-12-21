Somali 'Medicaid Mogul' Accused Of Looting Maine Taxpayers, Family Allegedly Put Bounty On Reporter

If you thought the alleged Medicaid fraud in Minnesota by Somalis, which federal prosecutors say could reach $9 billion, was insane, wait until you read the latest report from The Maine Wire: the head of a local nonprofit is accused of lashing out at a local journalist over an investigation, while members of his family allegedly put a bounty on the head of a journalist in Somalia for sharing the reporting.

Earlier this month, Abdullahi Ali, the Executive Director of Health Services contractor Gateway Community Services, was accused of ripping off taxpayers.

Public forensic investigation into Gateway Community Services has revealed this...

NewsNation spoke with a whistleblower who spilled the beans: false records were filed for services that were never provided...

A former Gateway employee, Christopher Bernardini, said the nonprofit was reimbursed with tax dollars from Maine's Medicaid program and later with federal tax dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program.

While heading up the nonprofit in Maine, Ali was also running for President of Jubbaland in Africa. He boasted to a Kenyan media outlet about how he helped raise funds for the Jubaland Somali army to buy guns and bullets.

Main Wire's Steve Robinson pointed out that Ali "threatened to murder a journalist in Somalia who shared our reporting."

Robinson continued:

Gateway Community Services CEO Abdullahi Ali yesterday attacked me personally, and now his fellow clan members — his son and cousin — are threatening to murder a journalist in Somalia who shared our reporting . Why does Gov. Janet Mills continue to fund this organization with MaineCare dollars and no-bid contracts? And why are Democrats cravenly smearing the character of anyone who exposes fraud or calls out corruption? Abdullahi Ali's son and cousin are openly placing bounties on a Somali journalist's head and calling for his killing. All because they've helped shine light on Ali's migrant agency over-billing MaineCare (~$800k per DHHS) and the fraud allegations made against his company. Ali's former employee has made credible and detailed allegations of systematic fraud. This employee has shown great courage by revealing how Ali allegedly directed his company to invent fake MaineCare claims and defraud the taxpayers of Maine. Ali has never denied these allegations. Instead he has attacked me. Now his allies in Jubaland are calling for violence against journalists for exposing the truth, while his allies in Maine turn a blind eye or smear the reporters and politicians exposing fraud and corruption. Attorney General Aaron Frey refuses to investigate credible allegations of fraud against Gateway. Instead, the thugs in the Mills Administration had the whistleblower audited. Imagine that! Exposing corruption, at great personal risk, only to have the Mills Team pull a mafia tactic and sic Maine Revenue Services on you. Democrats are not only defending this behavior from the migrant NGO complex , many of them are part of it. Rep. Deqa Dhalac worked at Gateway as Assistant Executive Director while the alleged fraud was happening. So did Rep. Yusuf Yusuf. Shenna Bellows fundraised this summer with Safiya Khalid, former special assistant to Abdullahi Ali. Ekhlas Ahmed, a former Gateway employee, runs the "Office of New Americans" for Janet Mills. Gov. Janet Mills has the authority to stop payments to Gateway, but instead she has issued them no-bid contracts. Hundreds of thousands of dollars that could have gone to Maine schools or to low-income Mainers are instead funneled into Gateway Community Services and other migrant NGOs. Why? Because Gateway's offices in Lewiston and Portland are basically arms of the Maine Democratic Party. Those offices host vote harvesting operations that recruit migrants into welfare programs and supply Democrat votes — all paid for with tax dollars. For those who care to pay attention, all the receipts, the contracts, the documents, and the evidence is contained within the Substack post below and the linked posts.

"Is this the type of diversity we wanted here in Maine. Are you f*cking liberals happy?" one perturbed resident said on TikTok.

In a recent interview with The National News Desk, Maine State Sen. Matt Harrington said, "It's disgusting to me that they would do this."

"You can't rob a bank for millions of dollars. You shouldn't be able to rob taxpayers of millions of dollars and get away with it. There absolutely needs to be a criminal investigation into this immediately," Harrington said.

From Minnesota to Maine ... What Democratic-run state will be next where investigations uncover appalling allegations of public resources being looted by migrants?

