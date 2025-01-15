Migrants Crashed Woke Paris Theater's Refugee Seminar - Weeks Later, 300 Won't Leave

For the latest proof that we're all living in a black comedy about the leftist-led destruction of the West, cast your eyes on a woke theater in "gay Paree."

In December, the Gaîté Lyrique theater held a conference titled, "Reinventing The Welcome For Refugees In France." Fittingly, more than 250 African migrants showed up, were welcomed -- and then refused to leave. Five weeks later, they're still there, along with 50 more who've piled inside.

Migrants packed inside the Gaîté Lyrique theater in Paris

It hasn't been good for business. Various shows that were scheduled to take place at the theater have been forced into different venues, including "Being Black at the Opera," "New Images of Masculinity," and a sex-poetry seminar. With 70% of the theater's revenue coming from ticket sales, the theater company says it's now facing an existential financial crisis.

However, tripping over its own warped sense of right and wrong, and utter disdain for the concept of property rights, the five-organization "collective" that runs the place just can't bring itself to eject the horde of mostly West African occupiers. "Although this occupation is forced, it is unthinkable for the Gaîté Lyrique to throw these people out onto the street in the middle of winter," the organization said in a Jan 10 statement on the crisis. The theater collective doesn't want police to drag the invaders out, but is demanding that government find the migrants new accommodations. President Macron's administration has ignored the group's pleas.

The migrants occupying the theatre all arrived in France claiming to be aged under 18, which would give them the right to be housed and helped by local authorities. But they were judged to be adults by officials and most ended up sleeping in the street. -- The Times of London

The migrants say the housing age-test is racist, and have organized a collective of their own, calling the Gaîté Lyrique ​​​a place of “antiracist and anticolonial struggle.” Seems suitable for the a theater that says it was founded "to address pressing cultural, social democratic and climate issues."

Migrants take a break from their "antiracist and anticolonial struggle" to play foosball (via Daily Mail)

As you might imagine, after five weeks of cultural enrichment via 300 migrant residents, the venue is now dealing with some "climate issues" of a different type. "As the number of young people sleeping at the Gaîté Lyrique continues to increase, the sanitary conditions are deteriorating day after day," the management said. While there's no reporting on the gender breakdown, photos of the migrants indicate the group is nearly all-male.

The December 10 migrant conference, which featured professors from top French universities and Red Cross officials, wasn't meant to be an open house for migrants. However, Parisian activists brought the migrants to the event and encouraged them to pile inside anyway.

The migrant collective holds daily demonstrations on the theater steps (Matthieu Delaty/Hans Lucas/ AFP/Getty Images via Times of London)

The damage from the migrant occupation isn't limited to the theater itself, which is located on a lovely square in Paris's 3rd arrondissement. Among other businesses, an adjacent restaurant has seen its revenue hammered by loss of the theater-crowd traffic, and the business-killing effect of troublesome migrant loiterers. As the manager of the Bistrot De La Gaïté told The Times of London:

“They are ruining my business. They hang around outside my terrace, smoking joints and fighting among themselves. Not only do we no longer get theatregoers because the theatre is shut but we don’t get passers-by either. They’re being frightened away by all these young men.”

Aside from members duking it out and getting high, the migrant collective holds daily assemblies on the theater steps, banging metal percussion instruments and yelling through megaphones. Some of their demonstrations are at night -- well within earshot of the many nearby residences.

Ain’t no party like a welfare party



Migrants demand free housing at bongo rally outside Gaîté Lyrique theater in Paris pic.twitter.com/4zMt4rRKO7 — RT (@RT_com) December 13, 2024

While the collateral damage on the neighborhood is sad, watching leftists fall victim to their own destructive ideology is always a welcome source of comic relief.