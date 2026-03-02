Migrants Filmed Catching And Butchering Swans, Ducks In UK And Ireland

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Shocking videos reveal migrants setting traps and snatching protected birds from public waterways, fueling outrage over unchecked immigration destroying local wildlife.

Video evidence from Ireland shows a local resident dismantling crude wire cages placed along Dublin’s Grand Canal by tent-dwelling migrants, believed to be targeting swans and ducks for consumption.

The footage captures the man, accompanied by his dog, uprooting the traps hidden in the grass near the water’s edge.

Ever wonder why swans and ducks are disappearing from our rivers, canals and ponds in Ireland? Fair play to this man (and his dog), who paid a visit to the Grand Canal to dismantle cage traps set up by male migrants in tents. pic.twitter.com/aiV2PjyX44 — Susanne Delaney (@SuzieD755164) February 27, 2026

In the clip, no direct dialogue is heard, but the intent is clear as the resident methodically removes the snares, preventing what could have been a slaughter of iconic birds.

This incident echoes similar scenes across the UK. One video documents an RSPCA officer confronting a migrant family suspected of poaching and cooking a large white bird, possibly a swan.

?NEWS: MIGRANTS EATING SWANS WILL NOT BE CHARGED



– They have been warned not to do it again by the RSPCA



Swans are a protected species

These people don't care

We need mass deportations pic.twitter.com/eWeX2O7lKS — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 12, 2025

“I’m going to get someone to check what bird this is. I think it might be a swan, but do you know the big white birds that you see on the park?” the officer questions.

She inspects the pot: “You can see bones in this bird because he isn’t chicken so I am concerned. There are laws against people taking animals… It’s very serious. It’s very serious if that happens.”

Examining the bin, she notes: “You see problem is there are lot of big white feathers here.”

The family claims the birds were bought and released during a children’s chase game, but the officer warns: “What I need to make sure is everybody here knows that they’re not allowed to take anything from the park. I’m not saying you did.”

Another clip shows a family carrying a wild bird they have clearly taken and are intending to eat.

Another clip shows a migrant grabbing a swan in a park.

This has to be false. The mainstream media told us migrants were not eating the swans! pic.twitter.com/QXyb2kJrdq — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) October 27, 2025

Another post asks “What is this migrant doing?” as a man hauls a struggling swan over a railing.

The migrants are eating the swans pic.twitter.com/LHF08sCEI7 — karma (@karma44921039) September 26, 2025

Similar footage captures a man on a bridge snatching a swan from the water below, swinging it by the neck before walking away.

So cool that there is a large amount of video and photographic evidence showing Middle Eastern migrants stealing swans from public parks in the UK and the political-media class establishment just treat you like you’re an idiot if you talk about it



We’re still at the “it’s not… https://t.co/1pLMzwIiLL pic.twitter.com/fzv0Ig3JMV — Drew Pavlou ???????? (@DrewPavlou) September 27, 2025

These videos and many more like them have sparked furious reactions online.

Fuck me is there anything these cunts won’t steal/kill — BigStar (@BigStarDub) February 27, 2026

Everything that isn’t nailed down is fair game to these grifting free loaders. — Erin’s Bestie (@SarahConnorIE) February 27, 2026

fucking bastards. Such a betrayal of these animals that don't really see us as a threat. — Kenny (@kenny_Irl) February 27, 2026

Yep me and some angling friends have noticed pike numbers way down. They are also being eaten. ? — Bríain Ó Éire (@Eirinn76) February 27, 2026

Is nothing safe from the savages ? ?? — Alexa (@Alexa69484823) February 27, 2026

Dear Lord these people are really sick,life in the UK is just getting so hard ,these people are not like us they have no heart void of any feelings ? — Ann Spence (@Annspence108Ann) February 27, 2026

The cases parallel the chaos in Springfield, Ohio, where Haitian migrants have been accused of decapitating and eating ducks in parks.

A resident testified at a city commission meeting: “They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with ’em and eating them.”

He questioned officials: “Who is getting paid? Like how much money is y’all really getting paid? Like to bring them over here, like I know it’s deeper than them.”

NEW: Springfield, Ohio man says Haitian illegals are decap*tating ducks from parks & eating them, accuses commission members of getting paid off for allowing it.



“They're in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with 'em and eating… pic.twitter.com/uE3wI3CXl3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2024

As we previously reported, Springfield’s city manager admitted hearing such reports, despite later denials amid media “fact checks” dismissing the issue as misinformation.

This pattern exposes the failures of open-border policies, importing incompatible cultural practices that harm protected wildlife and erode community safety. From Ohio’s overwhelmed streets to Britain’s depleted parks, the toll of mass migration mounts.

