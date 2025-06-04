Migrants In The UK Are Receiving £1 Billion Per Month In Welfare Benefits: Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Migrant households are siphoning almost £1 billion in welfare benefits every month in Britain, a report has claimed.

The Telegraph highlights government figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) which reveal that registered households with at least one foreign national in March received £941 million in universal credit.

The welfare scheme allows low-income or unemployed people in Britain to claim government subsidies.

£1Billion a month funded by the taxpayer. pic.twitter.com/pKk4Oijn0O — Pugh Himple (@GBullstein) May 31, 2025

The figure just three years ago was £461 million, meaning it’s on course to double in just half a decade.

It’s hardly surprising given the massive increase in mass migration to the country under the so called Conservative government.

2023 saw migration climb to a record of 906,000. The latest data shows that 948,000 people came to Britain in 2024.

Migrants are eligible to apply for universal credit as soon as they acquire residential or refugee status in the Britain.

The report notes, however, that the total cost to the taxpayer of foreigners is way higher, when healthcare, education, and housing are factored in.

A recent study conducted by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) discovered that housing asylum seekers, a great deal of whom are in the country illegally, has increased to approximately £4.7 billion a year.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage commented that leftist Prime Minister Kier “Starmer is choosing migrant benefits over winter fuel for pensioners.”

Starmer is choosing migrant benefits over winter fuel for pensioners.https://t.co/9PGWX0CxpH — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 30, 2025

“On the day that we learn migrant benefits cost us £1bn a month, many hundreds are currently crossing the English Channel. Labour are ruining our country,” Farage urged.

On the day that we learn migrant benefits cost us £1bn a month, many hundreds are currently crossing the English Channel.



Labour are ruining our country. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 31, 2025

£1 billion a month to bankroll illegals while Brits queue at food banks, sleep in cars and get told there’s “no budget” for cancer care.



This isn’t just unsustainable. It’s national betrayal.



And the boats? They’re not a crisis. They’re a conveyor belt.

Every dinghy that lands… — Red Lip Riots (@RedLipRiots) May 31, 2025

£1 billion a month.



While British pensioners ride the bus to stay warm.

While veterans die alone in bedsits.

While parents skip meals to keep the lights on.



But Starmer’s priorities?



💷 Full benefits for foreigners.

🔥 No heating for your gran.

🇬🇧 No loyalty to the people who… — Red Lip Riots (@RedLipRiots) May 30, 2025

😱£0.5bn more per month than March 2022. This is an astonishing rise. Perhaps we need to be more like Denmark. There residents with less than 9 years residence or under 2.5years full time employment to qualify. Else, families receive a sufficiency payment of €800 (50% reduction… — Ollyp3 (@ollyp3) May 31, 2025

The migrant problem in Britain has gotten so advanced that even Starmer himself has had to pivot, admitting this month that mass migration has failed and undermined social cohesion to such an extent that Britain risks becoming an “island of strangers”.

* * *

