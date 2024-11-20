Mike Johnson Bans Transgenders From House Bathrooms After 1st Trans Lawmaker Elected

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is banning transgender individuals from bathrooms on the House side of the Capitol Complex regardless of their gender identity.

Trans Rep-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE)

The move comes after the election of Rep-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE), who will become the first transgender member of Congress.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings (like restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms) are reserved only for individuals of that biological sex," Johnson said of women with johnsons, adding "Like all policies, it's enforceable. We have single-sex facilities for a reason. Women deserve women's only spaces."

"We're not anti-anyone. We're pro-woman. I think it's an important policy for us to continue. It's always been, I guess, an unwritten policy, but now it's in writing," Johnson continued.

The move comes after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a resolution to ban transgender women from women's bathrooms in the House.

Rep Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA)

As Axios notes, Mace pushed Johnson to include her measure, which charges the House sergeant-at-arms with enforcing the ban.

Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story. pic.twitter.com/IhR7kExkBU — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told colleagues at a Tuesday closed-door GOP conference meeting that she might get into a "physical altercation" if she's forced to share the bathroom with a trans woman.

In a Monday statement, McBride, a woman with a penis, said "This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing."

