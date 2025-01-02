Mike Johnson Speaker Vote Looms As Trump Tries To Wrangle Roy

Update (1640ET): Johnson says he thinks he will win the speakership on the first ballot.

"I think it's going to be okay... We'll have maybe one no vote. I think we get it done on the first round. Certainly hopeful for that."

Two weeks after President-elect Donald Trump raged at Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) for [checks notes] demanding a fiscally conservative debt ceiling increase, Trump and Roy are meeting ahead of Friday's vote to reelect Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) as Speaker of the House.

Johnson is of course an establishment darling who folds like a wet napkin when it comes to playing chicken with Democrats, however Trump has thrown his support behind him because there's no other viable candidate who could secure enough votes without sparking a grand-mal meltdown in the House.

Total pussies.

In any event, Johnson's opponents on the right, members of the Freedom Caucus, are very 'undecided' with the exception of Thomas Massie (R-KY), who says MJ is "not fit for the job." Many in the caucus have been seen walking into Johnson's office to negotiate...

...While Roy met with Trump this afternoon.

Johnson has received public support from several Senate Republicans, meanwhile.

"My friend [Johnson] has done an incredible job in the House, and I’m glad he’s at the helm there as Congress looks forward to growing our economy and safeguarding our communities in the new year," said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on X.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) wrote on X, "I agree with President Trump that [Johnson] is the right man to lead. He’s a committed conservative and a man of integrity."

We expect the Freedom Caucus to walk out with a few promises and Johnson's election to go smoothly, but, as always, we shall see...