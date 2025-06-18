Mike Lindell Escapes Massive Damages In Dominion Defamation Case

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was found liable last week for defamation by a federal Jury in Colorado in a case brought by Dominion voting machine company former security and product strategy director Eric Coomer. However, the court did not award Coomer his expected damages.

Lindell and his online media platform, formerly known as Frankspeech, are ordered to pay Coomer $2.3 million, far less than the $62.7 million Coomer had asked for to help send a message to "discourage attacks on election workers".

The CEO accused Dominion of helping to rig the 2020 elections in favor of Joe Biden and suggested Coomer was a traitor. Lindell said he would appeal the financial award, asserting that Coomer’s lawyers did not prove Coomer had been harmed. He also said he would continue to speak out about election security, including criticizing the makers of election equipment like Dominion.

“I will not stop talking until we don’t have voting machines in this country..."

The greatly reduced damages came as a surprise to most commentators following the case, with progressives hoping for a scorched earth decision that would make Lindell into a political example. The legal costs have reportedly sunk Lindell into debt, though he does receive support through crowdfunding and still operates his MyPillow business.

The lawsuit has similarities to the railroading of Alex Jones and Infowars over charges of Sandy Hook defamation and was part of an avalanche of lawfare executed by Democrats to silence dissent among prominent conservative "conspiracy theorists".

In the midst of the Democrat war on free speech, absurd punitive damages were levied against political commentators for what amounts to opinions. Big Tech platforms and social media worked to silence public discourse through censorship, but civil cases were used as a weapon against influential conservative personalities.

While the digital voting issue might have been a smaller part of the overall debate on rigged elections, there has been considerable evidence of information rigging by progressive leaders from 2019 onward. This includes the censorship of the Biden Laptop story by government officials working directly with media and Big Tech, the censorship of Joe Biden's diminishing mental faculties, the censorship of the Covid lab leak theory which is now widely accepted as legitimate by intelligence agencies, the censorship of information debunking Russiagate claims, censorship of information that debunked claims of "insurrection" on January 6th, etc.

There was a clear effort to rig the 2020 elections and the 2024 elections by controlling information that could harm the optics of Democrats and the Biden Administration.

Then there is the notorious discrepancy of millions of votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election vs democrat candidates in all other elections. There is still no concrete explanation from progressives for the extra votes and where they came from.

Keep in mind, some leftist officials hypocritically argued that the 15 million missing votes in 2024 were due to rigging on the part of the Trump Administration, just as they claimed Trump "stole" the 2016 election. Democrats rarely get successfully sued for such claims.

The finale of Lindell's civil trial highlights the closure of a dark chapter in American free speech and the rise of lawfare. Though he was found liable, the dramatic reduction of damages hopefully marks a return to sanity and an end to the use of lawsuits as a tool to destroy prominent conservative figures for going against the establishment narrative.