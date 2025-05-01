Mike Waltz And Deputy Deleted After Signal Fiasco: Reports

Trump national security adviser Mike Walz and his deputy, Alex Wong, are out of a job in the White House following an incident in late march in which Waltz 'inadvertently' added The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat which included discussions with top national security officials - and VP JD Vance - about plans for a military strike on Houthi targets in Yemem, CBS News and Politico report (so we're just waiting for the denial).

According to 'multiple sources familiar with their departure,' following the Signal snafu, Waltz admitted behind closed doors to the authenticity of Goldberg's reporting - however he never offered to resign, and President Trump did not ask him to step down.

Wong, meanwhile, served in the first Trump administration as deputy special representative for North Korea, as well as deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the State Department.

The Signal fiasco set off a firestorm of calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign...

Goldberg is still trying to blame Hegseth for everything, when Michael Waltz is the one responsible for the entire snafu.



Now why would that be? Why would Goldberg repeatedly attack a victim of the breach instead of HIS FRIEND WHO SECRETLY INVITED HIM IN?



It’s a real mystery. https://t.co/vjq9hO35P6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 25, 2025

Among some 18 individuals listed as members of a Signal group that Goldberg was 'inadvertently' invited to included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President Vance, national security adviser Michael Waltz, Secretary of State is Marco Antonio Rubio, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

According to Politico, the White House has been discussing names for a replacement 'for weeks,' but 'the plans to remove Waltz potentially as soon as this week gained steam in recent days.'

Were Waltz and Wong 'Loomered'?

When SignalGate exposed that Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was added to a Trump admin group chat, I did some digging.



Alex Wong is Mike Waltz's Deputy NatSec Advisor. He’s married to a DOJ attorney named Candace Chiu Wong who worked under Biden AND Obama.



You’re not hearing… pic.twitter.com/eTqOJElyV7 — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) March 30, 2025

