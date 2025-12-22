Military Jet Performs 'Headbutt' On Plane Intruding Into Mar-a-Lago Airspace

Authored by Bill Pan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace over President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 21, military officials said.

An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing intercepted a simulated Temporary Flight Restriction violator during a demonstration near Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, on March 26, 2025. (Michael Sparks/CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE))

The aircraft entered restricted airspace at about 9:20 a.m., prompting an F-16 fighter jet to conduct what is called a “headbutt maneuver,” in which the jet flies directly in front of a civilian plane to get the pilot’s attention, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a news release.

NORAD, which oversees the airspace of the United States and Canada, did not specify the type of aircraft involved or its point of origin or destination.

Temporary flight restrictions went into effect at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 ahead of Trump’s arrival in Palm Beach later that night for his annual Christmas and New Year’s visit to Mar-a-Lago. The restrictions, issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are set to remain in place until 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2026.

Under the restrictions, most flights are prohibited within a 10-nautical-mile radius, or about 12 miles, around Mar-a-Lago. A larger outer ring extending to 30 nautical miles, or roughly 35 miles, allows more limited aircraft movement, according to the FAA.

When an aircraft violates the restricted airspace, air traffic controllers would try to contact the pilot and instruct them to exit the area. If the pilot does not respond, NORAD may dispatch fighter jets to intercept the aircraft. Intercepting pilots may fly alongside the plane, tip their wings, release flares, or perform other maneuvers to attract the pilot’s attention.

Pilots who violate temporary flight restrictions may face penalties ranging from warnings and fines to suspension or revocation of their pilot certificates, the FAA said.

Since Trump was elected to a second term, he has made multiple weekend visits to Palm Beach County, triggering flight restrictions each time he is in town.

In early March, less than two months into Trump’s second presidency, NORAD said it had already intercepted 20 civilian aircraft for violating temporary flight restrictions near his Palm Beach residence.

A more recent incident occurred on Nov. 30 during the Thanksgiving weekend, when NORAD dispatched F-16s after a civilian aircraft entered restricted airspace. In that case, fighter jets released flares before escorting the plane out of the restricted zone, officials said.

NORAD advised pilots to carefully review all Notices to Airmen and temporary flight restrictions before they take off.

“NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response,” officials said in the Dec. 21 statement.

“The identification and monitoring of aircraft demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions for the United States and Canada.”