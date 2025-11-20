Miller: Democrats Are A "Third World Party"; They Want "An Insurrection"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller has unleashed a blistering tirade during a Fox News interview, accusing Democrats of inciting “insurrection” by urging the CIA and Armed Forces to defy President Trump’s orders—demanding their resignation and labeling the party a “third world” entity obsessed with power through any means.

Miller slammed Democrat lawmakers for calling on spy agencies and troops to rebel, urging “These lawmakers should resign in disgrace and never return to public office again!”

“Saying that you have the right and duty and obligation to defy orders of the Commander-in-Chief?!” Miller proclaimed, adding “It’s a general call for rebellion from the CIA and the Armed Services of the United States by Democrat lawmakers, saying…that those who carry weapons in America’s name should defy their chain of command and engage in open acts of insurrection?!”

“That the CIA, the clandestine service, which isn’t even legally authorised to operate in the United States, should engage in, again, acts of rebellion and insurrection!” Miller reiterated.

“It is insurrection. Plainly, directly, without question!” He stressed.

Miller further highlighted the severity, stating “There is nothing graver that you could possibly say as a United States Senator than encouraging, URGING, DIRECTING members of the Armed Forces of the United States or the clandestine services of the United States, to defy their president, defy their chain of command, defy their superiors.”

“To say such a thing would require you to have and to present to the nation some extraordinary scandal beyond even our wildest imagination, which of course they don’t have, because every single thing that this president has done has been not only lawful, but has been repairing and reversing the unlawful and unconstitutional behavior of the previous administration!” Miller declared.

Miller eviscerated the Democrat mindset, noting “When we say that Democrats are communists, we don’t just mean that they believe in the state control of property. We mean they’ve adopted a method of thinking in which ANY use of force is justified for their state of power and control!”

“They don’t believe in systems, they don’t believe in rules, they don’t believe in laws. They believe in whatever keeps them in power,” he exclaimed.

“And if what they think keeps them in power is a military insurrection or a CIA insurrection, that’s what they support!” Miller continued, adding “If a Democrat complains about election integrity, that person’s a hero. If a Republican complains about election integrity, that person’s to be jailed and incarcerated for life.”

“This is the moment that we’re in. This is what we’re dealing with! They have become a third world party and we have to internalize that. We’re not dealing with the old Democratic Party, we’re dealing with a third world party,” Trump’s advisor sternly outlined.

