Miller: Every Single Haitian Migrant Is Going Back To Haiti Under Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

White House Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller delivered a clear and forceful message: every Haitian national on Temporary Protected Status will be returned to Haiti under President Trump.

The Biden administration's last-year extension of TPS turned what began as a short-term response to a 2010 earthquake into a permanent pipeline. Miller called the deliberate importation of these migrants into places like Springfield, Ohio, one of the most heinous acts the government has ever committed.

Miller laid it out without hedging:

Stephen Miller: "The illegal alien Haitians are going back to Haiti. They can build their country there."

pic.twitter.com/l56e2Tu5fH — Defiant L's (@DefiantLs) June 30, 2026

"There's an earthquake in Haiti. So she's (Former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano) announcing TPS for a few months while they're recovering from an earthquake. That was in 2010, 15 years ago. Then the Biden administration in its last year extends TPS to every single illegal alien from Haiti while they are flying them en masse into Springfield, Ohio, across the Midwest."

He continued, "It was a formal policy of replacing the communities that lived in, settled, and sustained these communities for generations. It was one of the most heinous things this government has ever done."

"And yes, under President Trump, let me be very clear, the illegal alien Haitians are going back to Haiti. They can build their country there," Miller further urged.

This directly follows the Trump administration's earlier termination of TPS protections for 353,000 Haitians, with those designations set to expire.

The move reversed Biden-era renewals that kept hundreds of thousands in the country long after any temporary justification had passed.

Springfield became the most visible example of the fallout. Local residents watched as federal policies funneled large numbers of Haitian migrants into their city, straining housing, schools, and public resources.

Stephen Miller says every single Haitian on temporary protected status is going back



He says The Biden Admin specifically imported them into Ohio to replace the native population and "It was one of the most heinous things this government has ever done"



"There's an earthquake in... pic.twitter.com/4mfehuGJkM — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 30, 2026

Americans reported being priced out of apartments while migrants received housing assistance.

Parks saw geese and other wildlife targeted. In one city commission meeting, Springfield City Manager Brian Heck admitted he had "heard about" reports of Haitian migrants eating pets.

The conditions many of these migrants left behind in Haiti only underscore why prolonged TPS extensions made little sense. Armed gangs, including groups with documented histories of extreme violence and intimidation tactics, have dominated large parts of the country.

Earlier coverage highlighted how some media outlets appeared more exercised by conservatives simply stating these facts than by the violence itself.

In a separate but related immigration development today, the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 ruling striking down President Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants.

BREAKING: In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants in the United States. pic.twitter.com/XZDld7UkxT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2026

The decision keeps in place a policy that automatically grants U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil regardless of their parents' legal status.

Critics have long argued this creates powerful incentives for unlawful entry and serves as a form of chain migration that complicates enforcement.

One of the most destructive and outrageous decisions in the long history of the Supreme Court. American citizenship is not the birthright of the world. It belongs only and solely to Americans. No provision of the Constitution can be read to require our national self-obliteration. https://t.co/qZuwzZq5tr — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 30, 2026

The 14th Amendment's citizenship clause was crafted in the aftermath of slavery to secure rights for freed people, not to function as a standing invitation for foreign nationals to secure citizenship for their offspring through illegal presence.

While the birthright ruling hands open-border advocates a victory and adds another layer of legal friction to enforcement, Miller's remarks show the administration is not pausing on other fronts.

TPS designations were always meant to be temporary. Extending them for 15 years while actively importing large numbers into specific American communities was never about humanitarian relief - it was about demographic engineering.

American towns like Springfield paid the price in drastically altered neighborhoods, and lost quality of life. Restoring the original meaning of temporary protection and returning those without ongoing legal status is not radical. It is the baseline responsibility of any government that puts its own citizens first.

The message from the White House is consistent: the replacement experiment is over. Those here under expired or terminated protections are going home.

Haiti's future will be built by Haitians in Haiti, not by continuing to offload its population onto American communities that never asked for the burden.

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