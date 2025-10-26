Miller Eviscerates TBS (Trump Ballroom Syndrome) Leftists

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller had some choice words during a Friday interview for Democrats over their faux outrage concerning President Trump’s upgrade to the East Wing, and the addition of the grand ballroom.

“The ‘scandal'” Miller noted, “is how Democrats on the left have scarred the landscape of our country with grotesque, so-called ‘modern art’ that celebrates ugliness, that celebrates defacement.”

“The ‘tragedy’ is a political party and a movement that has ripped down our statues, our monuments, our holidays, our heroes, our heritage!” he added.

“Now he’s repairing, finally, an area of the White House that has been left in disrepair for decades,” Miller further noted.

“The East Wing, which importantly is not part of the White House, it is not part of the residence, it was a cheaply built add-on structure in the mid-20th century,” he further explained.

“It houses offices, is not a residence, nobody lives there, is badly in need of refurbishment, repair, and renovation,” Miller explained.

“President Trump is making sure it’s in the neoclassical design around which our nation’s architecture has long been directed – up until, again, recently when we begin seeing these modern art structures…these brutalist structures and many other buildings that have been horrible and depressing to look at!” he further urged.

Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: Stephen Miller DECIMATES Democrats' hypocrisy of being outraged about President Trump's upgrade to the East Wing, which is in total DISREPAIR.



"The 'SCANDAL' is how Democrats on the left have scarred the landscape of our country with grotesque, so-called 'modern… pic.twitter.com/EEqMSsnhwJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025

As we previously highlighted, Democrats have gone all in on the hoax that Trump is literally destroying the White House by carrying out the refurbishments.

Miller’s point about leftists enforcing brutalist ugly modern architecture is no where more evident than in Barack Obama’s Presidential campus project which literally resembles a dystopian tower of doom.

Compare it to Trump’s classical construction projects.

