Ministry Of Bulls**t Tries To Cancel Orwell As The Telegraph Follows 'Orwellian' Formula

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Oct 16, 2023 - 11:35 PM

There aren't many 'chef's kiss' moments these days, but The Telegraph just came close.

In a widely panned article, The Telegraph, which is owned by British elites, just tried to cancel George Orwell for being a "sadistic, misogynistic, homophobic and sometimes violent" person whose life was "at odds with the "decency" of his writing."

The claims come from the biographer of Orwell's wife, Anna Funder, who took some serious liberties in drawing her conclusions.

Funder includes in her book letters that O’Shaughnessy wrote to a friend, Norah, discussing her marriage.

In one, she said that she wanted to visit Norah but found it difficult because Orwell would either claim to be ill, requiring her to stay at home and tend him, or contact her while she was away, requesting that she come home again.

Funder cited it as evidence that O’Shaughnessy was being kept in a “controlling environment”.

There's no other evidence presented for any of the claims in the headline, but hey - we guess you'll just have to buy her book.

Reactions to The Telegraph's attempt to cancel Orwell were severe and warranted, and the outlet's original post on "X" received a blistering 'ratio' (more comments than 'likes').

