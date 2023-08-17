Minneapolis Arts Center Slammed For Encouraging "Family Friendly" Demon-Summoning

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

An arts and culture center in Minneapolis has received backlash after it promoted an event encouraging families to attend a “ceremony to summon and befriend” a demon of their choosing.

Yes, really.

Alpha News reports that the Walker Art Center held a pagan ritual geared toward families last weekend, with a performance called “Lilit the Empathic Demon.”

The event description on the organisations website reads “Demons have a bad reputation, but maybe we’re just not very good at getting to know them.”

The event featured an ‘artist’ called Tamar Ettun who claims to create “demon traps.”

“Families are invited to create a vessel to trap the demon that knows them best — perhaps the ‘demon of overthinking’ — and then participate in a playful ceremony to summon and befriend their demon,” the description further reads.

“After designing your trap, Lilit the Empathic Demon will come from the dark side of the moon to lead you in locating your feelings using ancient Babylonian techniques,” the description further claims, adding “This collective and playful demon summoning session will conclude with a somatic movement meditation, designed to help you befriend your shadows.”

The report notes that the Art Center “received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, which routinely funds projects with a left-wing agenda.”

File this one next to the After School Satan Clubs that are no doubt doing the same kind of thing all over the country.

