Minneapolis City Officials Dismantle 'No-Go Zone' Set Up By Anti-ICE Agitators

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Leftwing agitators in Minneapolis on Thursday set up a short-lived “autonomous zone” that spanned several blocks in the southeastern part of the city, and reportedly declared it a “no-go zone” for law enforcement.

The city however removed the barricades surrounding it overnight to allow residents and first responders access to the area.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, after she had accelerated her Honda Pilot toward the officer, hitting and injuring him.

Leftwing operatives immediately seized on the incident to incite disorder and riots in the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

Thursday night, activists were seen setting up barricades in the street with stolen trash bins, Christmas trees and other materials, blocking residents and police from driving in the neighborhood.

According to independent journalist Nick Sortor, the makeshift barricades were set up at all intersections, with “guards” posted at each one.

The anti-ICE agitators brought in food, drinks and medical supplies, placing the items on tables under pop-up canopies in the street. At least one of the canopies contained a portable fire pit. Activists also set fires in the street to stay warm.

“This looks almost IDENTICAL to CHAZ, or the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ in Seattle in 2020, where the city SURRENDERED a neighborhood to anarchists who made their own ‘laws.’

It didn’t take long for that cop-free social experiment to devolve into chaos, with shootings, drug and alcohol abuse, theft, vandalism, and street brawls a regular occurrence. Seattle Police easily cleared out the Seattle autonomous zone on July 1, 2020, after several weeks of violent anarchy.

City officials cleared the blockade in Minneapolis early Friday to ensure fire and medical access, leaving a memorial of candles and flowers intact.

Authorities noted that residents who live in the area had also raised concerns about neighborhood access.

“Safety has to come first—every second matters when lives are on the line,” said Interim Chief Melanie Rucker, Minneapolis Fire Department. “Just up the street from this location, our crews were actively fighting a three-alarm fire on Monday night. When streets are blocked, it slows our response, limits access to critical resources and puts both residents and emergency responders at risk.”