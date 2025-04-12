print-icon
Minority Report: UK Government Developing 'Murder Prediction' Program

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The UK government is in the process of developing a system to predict whether people will commit homicide in the future.

What could possibly go wrong with that?

The idea is the literal plot line of Philip K. Dick’s dystopian story ‘Minority Report,’ where individuals are arrested before they are able to commit crimes thanks to a ‘precrime’ predictive policing system.

It’s the exact same thing, minus the mutant human precogs. In reality the program will be much more boring, using ‘algorithms’ to churn through data and spit out results.

Given that the data will presumably include spicy social media posts, which are now being punished with prison sentences in the UK, you can see where this is going.

The Guardian reports:

The UK government is developing a ‘murder prediction’ programme which it hopes can use personal data of those known to the authorities to identify the people most likely to become killers.

Researchers are alleged to be using algorithms to analyse the information of thousands of people, including victims of crime, as they try to identify those at greatest risk of committing serious violent offences.

The scheme was originally called the ‘homicide prediction project,’ but its name has been changed to ‘sharing data to improve risk assessment.’ The Ministry of Justice hopes the project will help boost public safety but campaigners have called it ‘chilling and dystopian.’

Questions…

Can you imagine…

Another backdrop to all this is the fact that the government just enacted racially biased criminal codes to punish white men more harshly than women or minorities.

Will the Minority Report program reflect this? Or will it reflect reality…

JD Vance was right, the UK now operates within a full on dystopian apparatus:

