'A Minute Silence For George Floyd But Not For Charlie Kirk?' - EU Parliament Leaders Reject Request

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Left-wing European lawmakers on Thursday refused to observe a moment of reflection for Charlie Kirk, the U.S. conservative activist shot dead during a college debate event in Utah on Wednesday, triggering a heated confrontation in the chamber in Strasbourg and leading to accusations of political bias.

Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers, of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, had emailed European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to propose a minute of silence for Kirk, describing the gesture as symbolic and aimed at defending “our right to freedom of speech.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola

However, the request was rejected, with her spokesperson citing a bureaucratic rule that minutes of silence can only be declared at the opening of a plenary session, and as this session had started on Monday, he would have to wait until the next sitting in October.

BREAKING: Left-wing MEPs in the European Parliament refuse to observe a minute's silence for Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/i1t0lBzFyn — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 11, 2025

Weimers was instead allowed to make a point of order before the voting session began.

He opened by urging MEPs to “strongly condemn political violence and rhetoric that incites violence” and asked colleagues to “stand with me in a reflection of prayer in his honor.”

When he tried to yield the remainder of his time for a silent tribute, the session’s chair, Katarina Barley of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), cut him off.

“We have discussed this, and you know the president said no to a minute of silence,” Barley said as conservative MEPs banged their desks and shouted in protest. Centrist and left-wing members applauded and whistled at Barley’s intervention.

Hungarian MEP András László accused Barley of deliberately breaking the tribute: “The socialist chair deliberately started talking immediately.”

Patriots and conservatives demanded a minute of silence in the European Parliament today for Charlie Kirk.

As it was expected that the socialist chair wouldn't allow it, @weimers parliamentarian said he'll yield his time for silence.

The socialist chair deliberately started… pic.twitter.com/kfyyDhytOX — András LÁSZLÓ MEP 🇭🇺 (@laszloan) September 11, 2025

Weimers later said in a social media video: “I wanted to honor the memory of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by yielding my time for a moment of reflection prayer. Unfortunately, the Social Democratic deputy speaker did not want to have that.”

He captioned the clip:

“How does holding a minute of silence for George Floyd but denying one for Charlie Kirk make sense?”

How does holding a minute of silence for George Floyd but denying one for Charlie Kirk make sense? pic.twitter.com/0CMFaWw2fv — Charlie Weimers MEP 🇸🇪 (@weimers) September 11, 2025

Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński also lashed out, writing:

“As conservatives, we requested a minute of silence in the European Parliament to honor Charlie Kirk. The left, calling themselves democrats, naturally refused. They are the same everywhere… Even in the face of death, they are incapable of showing human compassion. Therefore, I will organize an exhibition in the European Parliament commemorating Charlie Kirk. His legacy will bear fruit.”

Kirk was killed when a single shot was fired from a distance during a college debate event, striking him in the neck. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

