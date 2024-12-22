US Congresswoman Missing For Six Months Found At Dementia Care Home

Term limits for US politicians on Capitol Hill were clearly on Elon Musk's mind Saturday night. A post from X user "The Rabbit Hole" showed that the number of members of Congress over 70 has skyrocketed, nearing 25%—as the baby boomer generation clings to power.

Just days ago, a baby boomer swamp creature emerged from the shadows.

When they said “DC swamp creatures”, I thought it was just a metaphor 😳 https://t.co/9Qmn92BGkO https://t.co/w7e0Gp1trv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

Now, another baby boomer politician, missing for six months, has finally been found—this time at a dementia care home—reigniting the conversation about term limits.

These are the same boomers who are trying to start World War III, but younger generations are firmly saying 'hell no'.

This art installation depicts world leaders as they have aged, yet I feel this is our current government. Old, feeble, unable to move, and possibly brain dead. pic.twitter.com/afdrkJgy1T — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 21, 2024

Local paper Dallas Express recently launched an investigation into the whereabouts of Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger, who has represented Texas's 12th Congressional District since 1997. The investigation followed reports that she had been absent from office for months.

Dallas Express found out from a local resident that Granger was not missing but instead residing at an assisted living facility specializing in memory care.

Here's more from the reporting:

We then received a tip from a Granger constituent who shared that the Congresswoman has been residing at a local memory care and assisted living home for some time after having been found wandering lost and confused in her former Cultural District/West 7th neighborhood. The Dallas Express team visited the facility to confirm whether Granger was residing there and to inquire about how she planned to vote on the spending bill. Upon arrival, two employees confirmed that Granger is indeed living at the facility. However, we were not permitted to conduct an interview regarding the current spending debate in the House of Representatives and how or if Ms. Granger planned to vote. Taylor Manziel who is the Assistant Executive Director for the senior living facility acknowledged to The Dallas Express that "This is her home."

It remains unclear why Granger's staff declined to disclose her condition to the public, especially given the lack of representation during a crucial voting period in Congress.

And, of course, the term limits conversation on X reignited...

81-year-old Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), who hasn’t been seen for 6 months, found living in a dementia care facility.



Being a politician shouldn’t be a lifelong career. It should be something one reluctantly does for the betterment of society.



It’s time Congress gets term limits. pic.twitter.com/46jqalSCHT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 22, 2024

The case for term limits has never been clearer:



So Mitch McConnell fell down on Capitol Hill



Nancy Pelosi fell down on a trip overseas



TX Rep Kay Granger was found living in a senior care facility



And Joe Biden, the President of the United States, is severely cognitively… — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 22, 2024

Kay Granger's long absence reveals the problem with a Congress that rewards seniority & relationships more than merit & ideas. We have a sclerotic gerontocracy.



We need term limits. We need to get big money out of politics so a new generation of Americans can run and serve. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 22, 2024

Yes.

Maybe we should have some basic cognitive test for elected officials?



This is getting crazy … https://t.co/raE6dAS1jm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

The biggest scandal of all may be the investigation into Biden's mental health and the alleged cover-up surrounding it.