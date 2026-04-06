Missouri Senate Passes Bill Blocking WHO, UN, WEF Authority

Authored by Jon Fleetwood via substack,

A Missouri bill directly confronting the role of unelected global institutions in domestic governance has passed the state Senate, declaring that organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and World Economic Forum (WEF) have “no jurisdiction or power within the state.”

The move represents a win for state sovereignty, constitutional supremacy, and resistance to foreign governance frameworks.

Missouri Senate Bill 977 (SB 977), introduced by State Senator Nick Schroer, passed the Senate on April 2, 2026 by a resounding 31–0 vote and has now moved to the House for further consideration.

The legislation establishes what amounts to a state-level legal firewall, preemptively blocking the enforcement pipeline before international directives can take hold inside Missouri’s government systems.

Bill Declares Global Institutions Have No Authority in Missouri

You can contact Missouri representatives here to encourage them to pass the bill, as SB 977 moves to the House.

You can find your own legislators here to recommend they write and pass similar bills.

The bill’s language is explicit: “The World Health Organization, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and any other international organization or body shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Missouri.”

It then prohibits any implementation of their directives: “No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind… shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Missouri or any agency… or any municipality or other political subdivision of the state.”

This means that if global bodies issue policy guidance, frameworks, or mandates, Missouri agencies are barred from carrying them out.

‘No Foreign Laws Act’ Blocks Outside Legal Systems from Overriding Constitutional Rights

The bill formally creates the “No Foreign Laws Act,” defining foreign law broadly as: “any law, legal framework, legal code, or system… derived from a jurisdiction outside of any state or territory of the United States, including international organizations and tribunals.”

It then draws a clear line: “The application of any foreign law that denies the parties fundamental rights shall be prohibited and render… void and unenforceable”

Courts cannot substitute international or foreign legal systems where they conflict with constitutional protections like due process, free speech, or property rights.

Foreign Court Rulings & Contracts Can Be Rejected

The bill blocks enforcement of outside legal decisions: “No court shall enforce or apply… a judgment, decree, or arbitration decision if it relies… on any foreign law that violates the fundamental rights of a party.”

It also targets contracts attempting to route disputes into foreign systems: “A contract… that provides for the choice of any foreign law… [or] grants jurisdiction to a foreign tribunal” may be rendered void.

These protections extend into core areas of life: “marriage, divorce, child custody, adoption, or inheritance”

Courts Barred from Sending Cases Into Foreign Jurisdictions

The bill closes another pathway by restricting case transfers: “No state court… shall transfer any civil action if such transfer would result in the application of… foreign law… that would violate… fundamental rights.”

Missouri courts cannot route cases into systems where constitutional protections may not apply.

What the Bill Actually Changes

Blocks direct enforcement of WHO, UN, and WEF directives in Missouri

Prevents foreign legal systems from overriding constitutional rights

Allows courts to reject foreign rulings and contracts tied to outside jurisdictions

Stops cases from being transferred into foreign legal environments lacking protections

Bottom Line

Missouri’s SB 977 does not attempt to regulate global institutions themselves.

It blocks their ability to operate through the state.

By declaring that international bodies have “no jurisdiction or power” and prohibiting enforcement of their mandates, the bill establishes a clear precedent:

foreign governance structures cannot be directly implemented at the state level in Missouri.

With unanimous Senate passage and movement into the House, the legislation signals a growing effort to draw firm legal boundaries between domestic authority and international coordination systems.