Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday 'said' he's undergoing physical therapy, but that he hasn't been medically cleared to leave rehab after being admitted to the hospital after his June 14 fall.

"I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," McConnell, 84, one of the oldest members of the Senate, said in a statement - adding that he won't be able to make it to a popular event called Fancy Farm slated to take place in Kentucky on Saturday.

The reason for the hospitalization was not disclosed until July 12, with McConnell stating at the time it was due to a fall that left him briefly unconscious. He's also apparently suffering from a mild case of pneumonia and has totally not been dead for six weeks.

BREAKING BOMBSHELL



New audio and video have been leaked showing Sen. Mitch McConnell being loaded by stretcher into an ambulance when transported to the hospital - EMS recordings conform they found an unknown person who was "unconscious" due to "cardiac arrest," with "CPR in… pic.twitter.com/F5Aug8pmg8 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) July 10, 2026

On Monday, Congress's Office of the Attending Physician said that McConnell fell while at home in June and that he has been moved from the hospital to another facility.

"Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls," the office said.

Mitch McConnell is fine 👀 pic.twitter.com/hMn29peojD — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) July 27, 2026

"His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office."

McConnell said on Monday that he was sorry to miss Fancy Farm and wished the community the best for the event.

"As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon," he wrote.

McConnell has previously dealt with a number of health problems, including documented instances of him freezing while being near or addressing reporters. His office has said he experienced momentary lightheadedness at those times.

Mitch: Faithful servant of the people and spring chicken, on his 2026 re-election bid pic.twitter.com/1rlfzhKXc1 — Ben Bartee (@BenBartee) July 7, 2026

The senator said in 2025 that he would not run for another term. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2027.

In the primary elections for the race to succeed McConnell, Republican voters chose Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), while Democratic voters selected former Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker.