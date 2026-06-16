MLB Scolds Players Who Wrote Bible Verses On Pride Night Uniforms

Major League Baseball on Monday issued a warning to three players who represent the gayest city in America, but who dared to write references to a biblical passage on their Pride Night uniforms. The three San Francisco Giants teamed up for the subtle gesture at Friday night's home game, which they lost 5-1 to the visiting Chicago Cubs.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules and, consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” MLB chief communication officer Pat Courtney told Outsports, which bills itself as "your home for all things LGBTQ+ sports." (Um... all things???) Outsports said the players "disgraced themselves" and accused them of "weaponing [sic] the Pride rainbow and attacking the LGBTQ community."

In 2026, only the Texas Rangers are abstaining from Pride Night observations. The Giants' Pride Night featured the national anthem being performed by members of an "LGBTQ-affirming nondenominational church," and homosexual married couples renewing their vows under the approving eye of a drag queen. Three Giants pitchers had their own idea for the festivities.

Landen Roupp wrote "Genesis 9:12-16" on the Pride Night cap issued to players by the San Francisco Giants

Starter Landen Roupp and relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker wrote "Genesis 9:11-16" next to the rainbow "SF" on the special hats issued for the occasion. Within those verses, God promises he'll never again unleash a mass homicide in the form of a flood, as he did in the story of Noah, and he says the rainbow will serve as a recurring reminder of that commitment:

"And God said, 'This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. When I bring clouds over the earth and the bow is seen in the clouds, I will remember my covenant that is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh. And the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh. When the bow is in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth."

After the game, Roupp told reporters he wanted to lead fans to "God's covenant and the promise that He makes to us," adding, "There's no hate at all. It’s just what I stand for, and what I stand in. I believe in God...As a believer, I would push [LGBTQ people] to read the Bible." A fourth Giant, Sam Hentges, refused to wear the cap at all, and said, "It’s just something that I feel like I was forced to support, when I don't morally support it."

San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Ann Killon railed against the pitchers for "defacing" their uniforms with...a bible verse. "On a night that was supposed to be about inclusion, they hijacked the event for their own purposes. In the name of Christianity, they took a decidedly un-Christian stance of exclusion and judgment." Sounds like Killon's version of inclusion has no room for Christians.

The Giants pitchers didn't pioneer the use of the Genesis passage to "re-claim" the rainbow as a religious symbol. The verses have been used that way for some 20 years or more, as evidenced by a 2007 article, "Taking Back the Rainbow," which lamented that, "sadly, the colors of the rainbow are...used on a flag for the gay and lesbian movement."

The Dodgers have repeatedly invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to participate in Pride Night festivities

Last June, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw stirred controversy by writing the same verse-reference on his cap. In his biography, Kershaw explained his thinking:

“I put a lot of thought into it, and talked to a lot of different people...I just came to the conclusion that the Dodgers really put us in a horrible position. It’s not an LGBT issue. It’s just, like, [the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are] pretty rough. And I’m all for funny, and satire, but that goes way beyond it. So I did feel like I needed to say something...

If you ever doubted the fading US empire is wading ever deeper into Caligula levels of depravity that targets everyone in our society, the Dodgers' embrace of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at Pride Night observations helps provide clarity. The fiendish-looking group of drag queens wears nun garb and makes vulgar mockeries of Roman Catholicism, Christianity and traditional values, adopting names like "Sister Anita Blowjob" and "Sister GladAss of the Joyous Reserectum."