MN Lawmaker: Walz Team Threatened Whistleblowers With "Racism" & "Islamophobia" Slurs To Hide Somali Fraud

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Minnesota State Rep. Kristin Robbins has unleashed a stunning revelation, confirming that credible whistleblowers came forward with evidence that Gov. Tim Walz and his administration used threats of “racism” and “Islamophobia” labels to suppress exposures of massive Somali-linked fraud schemes draining taxpayer dollars.

In an appearance on Fox Business, Robbins detailed how the protective shield around certain communities enabled rampant abuse of state and federal funds for years.

“We have dozens of credible whistleblower reports saying that exact same thing. That people were told not to say anything because they’d be called racist or Islamophobic or it would hurt the state,” Robbins stated.

“And so people tried to come forward but were shut down and that protection of a particular community is what really allowed this fraud to flourish in Minnesota for years!”

This bombshell aligns with ongoing scrutiny of Walz’s oversight failures, as Robbins, who chairs the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee, has repeatedly blasted the governor for turning a blind eye to red flags.

Recent reports indicate Robbins warned Walz directly about alleged fraud in social services, including daycare and adult care programs, but claims her alerts went unheeded. 

“Minnesota fraud was not a ‘hidden secret’,” she emphasized in the interview, pointing to leadership lapses that let schemes balloon unchecked.

The slur threats are also not isolated.

The revelations build on citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s explosive investigations, which uncovered over $110 million in questionable payments to Somali-operated businesses appearing largely inactive. 

The FBI now views this as the “tip of the iceberg,” with Director Kash Patel vowing to “continue to follow the money” in an ongoing probe.

Shirley’s fieldwork exposed patterns like shared addresses, recycled officers, and shell companies—hallmarks of organized fraud networks potentially diverting funds overseas, including to terrorist groups.

As this scandal began to explode Walz attempted damage control earlier this month. stating, “I am accountable for this, and more importantly, I am the one that will fix it.” 

Yet, he now appears to be attempting to deflect the blame onto… President Trump.

Yet critics argue his administration’s inaction speaks louder, especially as federal investigators ramp up entity mapping to trace circular payments and minimal operations.

The Trump administration has seized on the scandal, using it to justify immigration raids targeting Somali communities implicated in the fraud, signaling a shift toward stricter enforcement against welfare abuse.

This protectionist playbook—silencing dissent with weaponized smears—echoes broader Democrat tactics to shield failed policies on immigration and entitlements. As Robbins’ committee pushes for more hearings, including on adult day services, the pressure builds for real consequences.

With billions potentially siphoned off, far exceeding Somalia’s GDP in scale, Minnesotans, and all Americans, deserve transparency and justice. 

Now even more citizen journalists are joining the effort to dismantle the networks exploiting America’s generosity and hold enablers accountable before billions more in taxpayer funds vanishes into the void.

