MN Lawmaker: Walz Team Threatened Whistleblowers With "Racism" & "Islamophobia" Slurs To Hide Somali Fraud

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Minnesota State Rep. Kristin Robbins has unleashed a stunning revelation, confirming that credible whistleblowers came forward with evidence that Gov. Tim Walz and his administration used threats of “racism” and “Islamophobia” labels to suppress exposures of massive Somali-linked fraud schemes draining taxpayer dollars.

In an appearance on Fox Business, Robbins detailed how the protective shield around certain communities enabled rampant abuse of state and federal funds for years.

“We have dozens of credible whistleblower reports saying that exact same thing. That people were told not to say anything because they’d be called racist or Islamophobic or it would hurt the state,” Robbins stated.

? HOLY CRAP! Minnesota lawmaker confirms credible whistleblowers have come forward proving Tim Walz and his team threatened them with accusations of "RACISM" and "ISLAMOPHOBIA" if they exposed Somali fraud



We need people to go to jail.



"We have dozens of credible whistleblower… pic.twitter.com/aEA0cnEvc1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2025

“And so people tried to come forward but were shut down and that protection of a particular community is what really allowed this fraud to flourish in Minnesota for years!”

This bombshell aligns with ongoing scrutiny of Walz’s oversight failures, as Robbins, who chairs the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee, has repeatedly blasted the governor for turning a blind eye to red flags.

Recent reports indicate Robbins warned Walz directly about alleged fraud in social services, including daycare and adult care programs, but claims her alerts went unheeded.

“Minnesota fraud was not a ‘hidden secret’,” she emphasized in the interview, pointing to leadership lapses that let schemes balloon unchecked.

The slur threats are also not isolated.

I followed 4 Minnesota daycare fraud investigations for 4 years. No charges filed at all. The lead BCA agent partially blamed DHS for refusing to provide documents she needed. Now two of the daycare owners are suing, claiming the state discriminated against them for being Somali. pic.twitter.com/kaUsJOyPS3 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 30, 2025

The revelations build on citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s explosive investigations, which uncovered over $110 million in questionable payments to Somali-operated businesses appearing largely inactive.

The FBI now views this as the “tip of the iceberg,” with Director Kash Patel vowing to “continue to follow the money” in an ongoing probe.

Shirley’s fieldwork exposed patterns like shared addresses, recycled officers, and shell companies—hallmarks of organized fraud networks potentially diverting funds overseas, including to terrorist groups.

HHS announces they have frozen all childcare payments to the state of Minnesota.



“We believe the state of Minnesota has allowed scammers and fake daycares to siphon millions of taxpayer dollars over the past decade.” – Deputy HHS Secretary.



pic.twitter.com/IjmdASFSUc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 30, 2025

As this scandal began to explode Walz attempted damage control earlier this month. stating, “I am accountable for this, and more importantly, I am the one that will fix it.”

Yet, he now appears to be attempting to deflect the blame onto… President Trump.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks out about fraud in the state; blames Trump.



“We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud – referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs.



Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison.” pic.twitter.com/84Iwtp27AV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 30, 2025

Yet critics argue his administration’s inaction speaks louder, especially as federal investigators ramp up entity mapping to trace circular payments and minimal operations.

The Trump administration has seized on the scandal, using it to justify immigration raids targeting Somali communities implicated in the fraud, signaling a shift toward stricter enforcement against welfare abuse.

? JUST IN: Somali fraudsters in Minnesota are PANICKING, frantically trying to cover up their fraud as HUNDREDS of DHS agents go door-to-door



"They're trying to WHITEWASH the operational facts on the ground, purporting to be a legitimate business with legitimate operations! We… pic.twitter.com/84gpPdWGAe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2025

This protectionist playbook—silencing dissent with weaponized smears—echoes broader Democrat tactics to shield failed policies on immigration and entitlements. As Robbins’ committee pushes for more hearings, including on adult day services, the pressure builds for real consequences.

I’d rather be called a white supremacist than turn a blind eye to billions in Somali fraud.



I’d rather be called racist than cover up for muslim r*pe gangs.



I’d rather be called transphobic than allow men to invade women’s spaces and harm girls.



These insults don’t work… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 29, 2025

With billions potentially siphoned off, far exceeding Somalia’s GDP in scale, Minnesotans, and all Americans, deserve transparency and justice.

Now even more citizen journalists are joining the effort to dismantle the networks exploiting America’s generosity and hold enablers accountable before billions more in taxpayer funds vanishes into the void.

? JUST IN: Nick Shirley has created THOUSANDS more citizen journalists, Americans are now reporting they will do their own "investigative work" on fraudulent Somali care centers in their area



"I'll be doing my OWN now! Let's see if they cuss me out!" ?pic.twitter.com/vedDHeRwLB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2025

? WOW! Citizen journalist Cam Higby has just exposed “Hilowle Safia Daycare” in Washington for getting nearly $1 MILLION in taxpayer dollars — yet residents say “there is NO DAYCARE HERE”



The fraudsters are being exposed en masse. KEEP PUSHING! pic.twitter.com/qmGvzEAT0a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2025

? JUST IN: A Somali just HARASSED and THREATENED an independent journalist after he checked on a so-called "child care" center in Columbus OH



The Somali calls @ThomasMHern a "TERRORIST" ?



These people are dangerous.



DEPORT THE 3RD WORLDpic.twitter.com/NyYvGhhQD6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2025

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.