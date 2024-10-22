print-icon
print-icon

Moderator Admits Questions Are All "Pre Determined" At Kamala's Fake Town Hall

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris held a “town hall” meeting Monday, giving those in attendance a chance to ask questions and testing her mettle when it comes to being put on the spot.

Not really.

It was all fake and scripted.

The reality of the situation was unintentionally exposed by Maria Shriver, the moderator of the event in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Shriver had to inform an audience member that they couldn’t actually ask any real questions at Kamala’s town hall because they were all scripted and handed to Harris beforehand.

“We have some pre-determined questions and hopefully I will be able to ask some questions that will be in your head,” Shriver told the person.

The thing was full of her own supporters and an anchor who was never going to challenge her on anything.

Why did it still have to be fake?

What does this tell you about her if she were to become president?

Even the press conference for the event was fake with Harris’ handler directing pre selected reporters with pre screened questions.

The rest of the fake event was just word salads and empty platitudes as usual.

It’s so hard to watch without grinding one’s teeth to pulp from cringing.

Enough already.

To top it all off they sat war obsessed RINO Liz Cheney next to her.

Why can’t she do the fake Q&A on her own?

What a complete joke.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...