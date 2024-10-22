Moderator Admits Questions Are All "Pre Determined" At Kamala's Fake Town Hall

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris held a “town hall” meeting Monday, giving those in attendance a chance to ask questions and testing her mettle when it comes to being put on the spot.

Not really.

It was all fake and scripted.

The reality of the situation was unintentionally exposed by Maria Shriver, the moderator of the event in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Shriver had to inform an audience member that they couldn’t actually ask any real questions at Kamala’s town hall because they were all scripted and handed to Harris beforehand.

🚨 The host admits the audience can't actually ask questions at Kamala's fake "town hall" with Loser War Hawk Liz Cheney because the questions are "pre-determined" pic.twitter.com/kccAaN1D5M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

“We have some pre-determined questions and hopefully I will be able to ask some questions that will be in your head,” Shriver told the person.

The thing was full of her own supporters and an anchor who was never going to challenge her on anything.

Disqualifying. Seriously, this is insane that a person running for president is scared of audience questions at a friendly and vetted town hall. — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) October 21, 2024

Why did it still have to be fake?

So they picked the easy questions gave Kamal the answers and then acted like it was a productive event. This is just comical at this point. — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 21, 2024

What does this tell you about her if she were to become president?

If you can’t ask questions, it’s not a town hall.



Everything about them is FAKE.



Another word for fake is LIE for the people who don’t get it. — ꧁ C a r o l i n a ꧂ (@CarolinaOuest) October 21, 2024

Even the press conference for the event was fake with Harris’ handler directing pre selected reporters with pre screened questions.

Kamala's handler — likely chief intern "Ian Sams" — has to call on pre-selected reporters so Kamala doesn't get asked a tough question.



Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/8hq4uxdFGB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

The rest of the fake event was just word salads and empty platitudes as usual.

Word Salads By Kamala™ pic.twitter.com/nU4BciywSM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Kamala is so desperate — now taking issue with President Trump being "humorous."



Then she laughs about trying to put President Trump in jail.



She's a sick, sick person. pic.twitter.com/j9EnjkYK44 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Kamala is asked what she would do to help bring Russia's war in Ukraine to an end.



She spends five minutes rambling and lying about President Trump and never actually answers the question — because she HAS NO PLAN. pic.twitter.com/kouxzoGvi4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

It’s so hard to watch without grinding one’s teeth to pulp from cringing.

Q: What are you doing to deal with stress?



Kamala: "Not eating gummies! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."



Highly cringe. pic.twitter.com/8dDvKjDpTR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Kamala: "I wake up in the middle of the night usually these days. Just to be honest with you."



The pressure is getting to her! pic.twitter.com/gR2gRlgRFI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Kamala reprises her cringe "duality of democracy" bit pic.twitter.com/ZarSMExjMU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

KAMALA: "There was a phrase that I'll paraphrase that basically politics ends at the, at the, at the sea line — at the, at the, you know, at the boundaries of our country."



(The phrase you're looking for is "politics ends at the water's edge," Kamala) pic.twitter.com/B6fr73a8L0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

KAMALA: I'm in favor of the Second Amendment, but I also am in favor of radical gun control.



(She has repeatedly advocated for mandatory gun confiscation) pic.twitter.com/0b6BQdi4Gb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Enough already.

To top it all off they sat war obsessed RINO Liz Cheney next to her.

Kamala (sitting next to warmongering failure Liz Cheney): "Isolationism is not insulation. It will not insulate us from harm in terms of our national security."



These are the platitudes that neocons like Liz Cheney use to justify failed regime change wars.



President Trump will… pic.twitter.com/2bvNnKLbhd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Why can’t she do the fake Q&A on her own?

What a complete joke.

* * *

