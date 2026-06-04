Mole People? What Are These Individuals Doing In New York Sewers?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

New York City's vast underground network has become the unlikely focus of fresh alarm. Surveillance footage shared widely online shows teams of men lifting manhole covers in the middle of the night, descending into the sewers with flashlights, tools, and protective gear, then resurfacing hours later.

Police have investigated multiple such episodes, particularly in Brooklyn, yet their public message remains the same: no known threat to safety.

That reassurance has failed to settle nerves in a city still scarred by past attacks and struggling under years of unchecked migration and progressive governance.

Mole people? Treasure hunters? Something else?



Police are investigating a string of bizarre incidents involving mysterious groups of people entering and exiting New York City sewers through manholes in the dead of night.



Videos show different groups equipped with flashlights,... pic.twitter.com/MV1HxhOpr0 - Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

When groups operate with apparent coordination in critical infrastructure after dark, the quick dismissal only fuels suspicion.

The pattern emerged in recent weeks. In Gravesend, Brooklyn, footage captured one group removing a manhole cover on McDonald Avenue. Several men in waders and boots emerged around 2 a.m. after hours below ground.

A separate incident in Williamsburg saw another group enter a manhole near Bedford and Hayward around 1 a.m. and exit roughly two and a half hours later. An earlier sighting in Astoria, Queens, showed similar behavior.

Who are these people dropping into New York's sewer system?



The NYPD are baffled by the motive of the people who enter the sewers, leave no trace and seem to pose no threat to the wider public. https://t.co/5njhcLLfEW pic.twitter.com/zrvvN1kj1j - Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2026

Witnesses describe purposeful movement, gear suited for extended time in filthy, hazardous conditions, and vehicles staged nearby. The New York Police Department responded by sending its Emergency Service Unit and Canine Unit underground to inspect the tunnels.

The Department of Environmental Protection also inspected and reported no damage to equipment. Officials stated they found nothing nefarious and floated the possibility that the individuals were simply urban explorers or treasure hunters.

Videos of the incidents spread rapidly, prompting widespread questions about motives and security.

Are they planting bombs?



Another incident occurred in New York involving mysterious groups of people thought to be foreign, are entering and exiting manholes in the dead of night



"Videos show different groups equipped with flashlights, waders, and other gear disappear... https://t.co/AbjZ5LdY4T pic.twitter.com/hGx9d7IwCK - MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 3, 2026

Public reaction has been blunt. Many see organized teams operating in a sanctuary city that has taken in large numbers of unvetted arrivals. The same online conversation that once focused on "mole people" quickly shifted toward fears of reconnaissance, sabotage, or terrorism.

Past terror attacks on New York infrastructure and the reality of foreign actors probing soft targets make the casual "no threat" line ring hollow to those paying attention.

Authorities correctly note that unauthorized entry into the sewer system is illegal and extremely dangerous. Toxic gases, flooding, collapses, and confined spaces turn it into a death trap for the unprepared.

Yet the absence of swift arrests or visible escalation to federal agencies has left residents wondering whether political optics or stretched resources are slowing a fuller response.

New York's sewer network stretches for thousands of miles beneath streets, businesses, and sensitive sites. It is not some abstract curiosity. Coordinated nighttime access by unidentified groups equipped for prolonged underground movement is exactly the kind of activity that should trigger a serious security posture.

The city's leadership, shaped by years of Democratic Socialist priorities and open-border policies, has repeatedly shown greater interest in managing narratives than confronting hard security realities.

Coverage from major outlets has documented at least three recent nighttime incidents across Brooklyn and Queens, with police maintaining their assessment even as footage continues to circulate.

Infrastructure protection should come first. Cities should not be left guessing about teams disappearing into vital systems while officials rush to label concerns as overblown. Here, the default seems to be reassurance before transparency.

Residents in the affected neighborhoods have voiced what many feel: this does not look like casual scavenging. It looks like preparation. Whether the goal is valuables, mapping, or something darker remains unknown. That is precisely the problem.