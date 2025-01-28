"Monday Afternoon Massacre": USAID Employees Placed On Leave For Allegedly Circumventing Trump's Orders

Officials for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have been placed on paid (!) leave after allegedly trying to circumvent President Donald Trump's executive orders, according to a memorandum sent to agency staffers on Jan. 27.

USAID officials identified several actions that "appeared to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people," according to acting administrator, Jason Gray.

"As a result, we have placed a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions," he added.

According to USAID's China policy lead Francisco Benscome, "People are calling it the Monday afternoon massacre," adding "This decision undermines our national security and emboldens our adversaries. ... Instead of focusing on China, North Korea, or Russia, the Trump Administration is going after public servants who have served multiple administrations—including the first Trump administration."

Democrats are freaking out over the 'massacre,' with Rep. Gregory Meeks (R-NY), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, saying in a statement that the move was harmful and had no benefit.

USAID, which notably gave Wuhan Labn collaborator EcoHealth Alliance a $4.67 million grant in 2021, then stonewalled when asked for documents - and handed Ukrainian energy giant Burisma a lucrative contract months after Hunter Biden joined its board, and gave $15 million to organizations linked to George Soros, is an 'independent' federal agency that leads US efforts on international development and 'humanitarian assistance' to other countries.

Republicans have been long critical of USAID's priorities, including providing funds to Afghanistan to distribute contraceptives.

"USAID needs to be dismantled," wrote Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) in a Monday post on X.

As the Epoch Times notes further, President Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders since taking office. Some pertain to USAID and the State Department, with which USAID works regularly.

One order suspended U.S. foreign aid for 90 days. The White House said the suspension was because the U.S. government’s foreign policy is “not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values.”

A spokesperson for the State Department said on Jan. 26 that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, consistent with the order, has paused all foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and the USAID.

“He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda,” Tammy Bruce, the spokesperson, said.

A second memo, sent over the weekend, informed USAID staff that the pause on foreign aid spending meant “a complete halt,” with exceptions for emergency humanitarian food assistance and officials returning to their duty stations.

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, on Monday called for the U.S. government to consider additional exemptions “to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support.”