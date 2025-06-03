More Than 100 Illegal Immigrants Arrested By ICE At Florida Construction Sites

Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A day after a top White House aide said the Trump administration wanted to increase illegal immigrant arrests to 3,000 per day, more than 100 illegal aliens working at Florida construction sites were taken into custody.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and a local police officer arrest an illegal immigrant in Florida in April 2025. ICE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended the foreign nationals during a targeted enforcement operation at building sites in Tallahassee on May 29, according to an ICE Homeland Security Investigations news release.

The multi-agency operation led to the arrest of illegal immigrants from at least seven countries, including Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, and Honduras.

One illegal immigrant was charged with four counts of assault on law enforcement officers. Another attempted to pull a weapon on officers, according to ICE.

“These types of enforcement actions aim to eliminate illegal employment, holding employers accountable and protecting employment opportunities for America’s lawful workforce,” stated ICE Tallahassee Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nicholas Ingegno.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News’s “Hannity” on May 28 that the White House was setting a goal for ICE to arrest at least 3,000 illegal immigrants per day, far above the 1,000 per day arrest quota set earlier.

ICE officials emphasized the agency’s continued focus on identifying public safety and national security threats, but said in the release that those unlawfully present in the country who are encountered during enforcement operations may also be taken into custody and deported.

A senior Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email that the agency is enforcing immigration law, unlike under the previous administration.

“[President Joe] Biden ignored this legal fact and chose to release millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals, into the country with a notice to appear before an immigration judge,” the spokesperson said.

Most illegal immigrants who entered the country over the past two years are subject to expedited removal, the spokesman said.

“ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been,” he said.

“If they have a valid, credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation.”

The workplace raids could become more frequent as President Donald Trump cracks down on illegal immigration after some 11 million foreign nationals unlawfully entered the United States during the Biden administration.

Selene Rodriguez, campaign director for Secure and Sovereign Texas at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told The Epoch Times that more worksite raids targeting illegal immigrants are likely given the more aggressive arrest and deportation goals.

“The point is, they came across illegally and undetected, and they’re trying to remain here illegally and undetected, and that qualifies you for deportation,” she said.

Trying to maintain a high number of deportations will likely call for adjustments in the administration’s approach, Rodriguez said.

She said the Trump administration is more likely to hit its arrest and deportation goals with the help of state and local law enforcement.

Florida leads the country in its efforts to work with ICE, Rodriguez noted.

In April, ICE worked with local law enforcement in Florida to arrest more than 1,100 illegal immigrants.

Florida’s county sheriffs and officers in 67 county jails signed up for what are called 287 (g) agreements to work with ICE.

Texas also stands to drastically increase the number of counties cooperating with ICE thanks to the passage of Senate Bill 8, which is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The original bill was strengthened to mandate that all county sheriffs who operate or contract to operate jails must apply for and accept an agreement to work with ICE if offered.

That means about 235 of Texas’s 254 counties will be required to partner with ICE to enforce immigration law.

A state grant program would help sheriffs defer the costs involved with helping ICE.

Unlike Florida, Texas’s bill won’t require municipalities to enter into ICE agreements, Rodriguez said.