More Than 300 Arrested In Washington Amid Federal Crackdown On Crime: Bondi

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

More than 300 people have been arrested following the federal takeover of law enforcement at the District of Columbia police department, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi said that 68 people were arrested overnight on Aug. 16 after President Donald Trump federalized policing in the nation’s capital. This brings the total number of arrests to more than 300 since the operation began earlier this month.

“Just last night, our federal and DC law enforcement partners made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms,” Bondi stated in an Aug. 17 post on X. “Homicide suspects, drug traffickers, and more are being charged. I’ll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again!”

Those arrested face charges including assault on a federal officer, aggravated assault, felony grand larceny, and driving under the influence (DUI), according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Trump announced a federal takeover of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Aug. 11, deploying hundreds of National Guard troops to the nation’s capital to curb crime.

Bondi then appointed DEA administrator Terry Cole as D.C.’s “emergency police commissioner,” granting him full authority over the MPD.

Bondi, however, revised the order following a federal judge’s ruling issued in response to legal challenges from D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who alleged that the federal government violated the Home Rule Act by attempting to replace MPD Chief Pamela Smith.

In her updated order, Bondi stated that Cole will serve as her “designee” at the MPD, and allowed Smith to remain in charge of its operations. The order will still require D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to assist with enforcing federal immigration law and locating illegal immigrants.

Spokesperson for the U.S. AG’s office, Chad Gilmartin, said the revised order is stronger than the initial one “because instead of requiring D.C. to rescind just one MDP order, @AGPamBondi has now REQUIRED full cooperation with federal immigration authorities.”

Trump also ordered law enforcement to patrol the nation’s capital around the clock. He invoked Section 740 of the Home Rule Act, which allows the president to control the city’s police department for up to 30 days, with any extension requiring congressional approval.

Schwalb has accused the Trump administration of infringing on the district’s right to self-governance and abusing its authority under the Home Rule Act by declaring “a hostile takeover” of the MPD.

“These orders far exceed the President’s limited authority to request services from MPD, which can only be done on a temporary basis, under emergency circumstances, and solely for federal purposes,” his office said on Aug. 15.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson has defended the federal takeover of the MPD, saying it’s necessary “due to the emergency that has arisen in our nation’s capital as a result of failed leadership.”

“The Democrats’ efforts to stifle this tremendous progress are par for the course for the Defund the Police, Criminals-First Democrat Party,” Jackson told The Epoch Times.