More Than 450 TSA Agents Have Quit During DHS Shutdown

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

More than 450 Transportation Security Administration agents have quit since the start of the partial Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

Travelers wait in long security lines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, on March 23, 2026. Ronaldo Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The partial shutdown has been ongoing since March 15, when funding for the agency lapsed without additional funding in place.

Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, told the Epoch Times in an emailed statement that as of day 38 of the partial shutdown, American travelers are facing hours-long waits at airports across the country.

“More than 450 TSA officers quit and thousands have called out sick from work because they are not able to afford gas, childcare, food, or rent,” Bis said.

“President [Donald] Trump is taking action to deploy hundreds of ICE officers, who are currently funded by Congress, to airports being adversely impacted. This will help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions.”

The department stated that callout rates for TSA agents remained elevated, reaching almost 11 percent on March 23, representing 3,200 officers absent from duty. The recorded high callout rate for the shutdown was nearly 12 percent the day before.

Major airports saw higher than average absences among agents, including 33.7 percent at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 30.4 percent at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, and 27.5 percent at Pittsburgh International Airport

LaGuardia Airport’s callout rate was 20.3 percent, 37.4 percent at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 34.9 percent at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and 40.3 percent at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

Federal immigration agents were deployed to 14 U.S. airports starting on March 23.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents went to the international airport in Atlanta, airports in New York City, and a dozen others to help TSA personnel as long lines formed due to a lack of agents.

As part of the deployment, ICE agents have been sent to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York), LaGuardia Airport (New York), Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (San Juan, Puerto Rico), Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport (Fort Myers, Florida), and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Senate Republicans are working on a plan to fully fund DHS, but that would exclude ICE enforcement and removal activities. The lawmakers say they would then look to fund the remainder of ICE through the reconciliation budget, which could be accomplished through a simple majority, rather than the 60 votes needed for the current funding plan.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) is cautiously optimistic but said the proposal needs to be in writing.

“I think the deal is possible, but we’re down to that point where, like lots of people are talking, but you’ve got to reduce it to writing, and you’ve got to actually trade paper,” he told reporters.

Coons said he won’t support a bill that doesn’t include reforms to ICE’s detention and deportation operations.

“Conversations are ongoing, but this deal seems to be acceptable,” a White House official told The Epoch Times on March 24.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said, “All I can say is that the discussions have been very positive and productive, and hopefully headed in the right direction.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) offered a similar sentiment, telling reporters, “Both sides are working in a serious way.”

Jackson Richman and Nathan Worcester contributed to this report.