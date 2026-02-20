More Than 550 Commercial Driving Schools To Close After Checks: Transportation Department

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Department of Transportation announced on Feb. 18 the removal of certifications for more than 550 U.S. commercial driving schools that train truckers and bus drivers.

Truckers transport cargo in the Port of Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 29, 2023. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

The schools were employing unqualified instructors, using fraudulent addresses, and failing to properly train applicants for transporting hazardous materials, investigators found.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration deployed more than 300 investigators across all 50 states to conduct more than 1,400 safety operations.

After the investigation revealed hundreds of safety violations, the agency served notices to more than 550 schools informing them of their proposed removal from the national training provider registry, including one school that had previously provided training for operating school buses.

The announcement is the latest development in the Trump administration’s crackdown on the commercial driving training provider industry, following the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s nationwide audit last year.

The Transportation Department also imposed stricter English-language skills requirements for commercial truckers, resulting in more than 9,500 being removed from service for failing proficiency checks.

“For too long, the trucking industry has operated like the Wild, Wild West, where anything goes, and nobody asks any questions. The buck stops with me,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

“My team is cracking down on every link in the trucking chain that has allowed this lawlessness to impact the safety of America’s roads.”

The five-day, on-site investigations yielded 448 notices of proposed removals alleging the schools failed to meet the agency’s basic safety standards.

Another 109 training providers voluntarily removed their status from the national training provider registry after “hearing investigators were on the way,” the Transportation Department said.

The alleged violations included schools employing unqualified instructors who lacked the proper licenses and permits for the vehicles they were teaching students to drive, including school buses.

Some schools were also accused of using vehicles that did not match the type of training being offered, conducting incomplete testing on basic requirements for students, and failing to meet state-specific safety requirements.

“We mobilized hundreds of investigators to visit these schools in person to ensure strict compliance with federal safety standards,” Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Administrator Derek D. Barrs said in a statement.

“If a school isn’t using the right vehicles or if their instructors aren’t qualified, they have no business training the next generation of truckers or school bus drivers.”

Another 97 training schools are still under investigation for compliance issues, the Transportation Department stated.

The agency has said it is imposing new requirements for the trucker training industry to increase road safety.

In September 2025, the Transportation Department announced new, stricter rules for issuing “non-domiciled” commercial driver’s licenses to non-citizens, requiring them to meet higher safety standards.

“Non-domiciled” licenses are issued to people who are legally allowed to work in the United States, but are not residents or living in the state where they receive their license.

Earlier this year, multiple trucker training providers told The Epoch Times that limited federal oversight in recent years has led to inconsistencies in state-level requirements for schools and their students, as well as issues with providers who self-certify with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s national registry.