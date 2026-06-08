More Shocking Revelations Emerge In Henry Nowak Case...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The brutal murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa has exposed a pattern of ignored warnings, police inaction, and institutional failures that stretch back years.

A young British man is dead after being stabbed multiple times with a large ceremonial dagger. Multiple red flags about the killer were waved in front of authorities long before that night in Southampton. They were all dismissed.

Reports and footage have now surfaced revealing that in October 2022, neighbours heard loud gunshots coming from a back garden in Southampton. They filmed Vickrum Digwa brandishing what appeared to be an illegal air pistol while another man held an air rifle. The pair were shooting at a wooden board. The neighbours immediately reported it to police with video evidence.

Moment 'weapons-obsessed' Vickrum Digwa brandishes gun in his back garden three years before he murdered Henry Nowak https://t.co/6SHTWelDc8 - Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 6, 2026

Police responded that they could do nothing because there had been "no reports from other residents."

A neighbour later said: "We could hear gunshots, we went to look and saw them shooting guns at a wooden board. We filed a report to the police, but they told us they couldn't do anything as there had been no reports from other residents."

?NEWS: Hampshire Police, responsible for handling Henry Nowak's murder, had previously received a video of Vickram Digwa firing an illegal gun in his back garden but did nothing



pic.twitter.com/jXRExmUw2h - Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 6, 2026

Digwa was already known for weapons obsession. Court evidence later described him as "skilled with weapons, trained with weapons, sleeps with weapons, searches for weapons on his phone."

Video evidence from before the murder shows Digwa aggressively handling a sword in public. One clip captures him in traditional dress, sword in hand, displaying the same confrontational manner that would later prove fatal.

The murderer of Henry Nowak has form for pulling a weapon in public.



Vickrum Digwa seen here showing the sort of personality we are dealing with.



Look at the sword in his hand. Religious exemptions for weapons must end. pic.twitter.com/omOIHVaI37 - Robbie (@Robbie_Reasons) May 28, 2026

His own Sikh community had already taken action. He was banned from the local Gurdwara because members viewed him as dangerous.

My Sikh community knew Digwa was a loose cannon and banned him from our Gurdwara. I had suspicions about him all along, just how the hell can a baptised Sikh act so recklessly with no regard to human life?



RIP Henry pic.twitter.com/eHwGEmjNEu - Mand ? (@msinghsagoo) June 1, 2026

Digwa had also threatened a worshipper at his local temple.

Killer Vickrum Digwa 'had threatened' a worshipper at his local temple months before he stabbed Henry Nowak to death https://t.co/8CnZm6MriO - Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 6, 2026

On the night Henry Nowak was killed, Digwa and his family called 999. They claimed Henry needed medical attention for what they described as just "a cut to his mouth." They explicitly told the call handler there were no knives involved.

GB News anchor Patrick Christys highlights the details:

Damning stuff. The police were told Henry Nowak needed medical attention when Gurpreet Digwa made the phone call, albeit for what they said was just a cut to his mouth. The Digwas also explicitly said there were no knives. pic.twitter.com/TtmtmGO1yS - Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) June 6, 2026

The police call handler also made this stunning admission.

Despite initially claiming Henry Nowak racially abused Digwa, it takes Digwa a very long time to concoct his story about what Henry actually said to him that was 'racist'. As soon as he says 'he called me a P***' the call handler said: 'That's what I needed to know.' https://t.co/FD8TRTczlo - Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) June 6, 2026

But it gets even worse.

Just three days after the murder, in an apparent attempt to get control of the narrative, Hampshire Police prepared a statement that attempted to portray Henry as the aggressor. The initial wording stated: "It was reported two men had been assaulted by an unknown man."

The Nowak family pushed back hard against the false narrative. Police later softened the language to refer only to an "altercation."

Police 'tried to smear Henry Nowak as aggressor' just three days after his murder

https://t.co/Eeug0lGPUx - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 7, 2026

So even after police KNEW Digwa was a liar and a murderer they STILL wanted to put out disinformation that would've prejudice the case and LIE to the public.



The Nowak family had to intervene. That is beyond disgusting.



As I said, put Hampshire police in special measures.



The... pic.twitter.com/RY9X1oIWGO - Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) June 7, 2026

Even after Digwa was arrested and placed in a police vehicle, he still had the murder weapon on him. Reports indicate the large ceremonial knife remained around his neck until he was searched at the station. He was not handcuffed during transport.

'It means the killer was still armed after he was finally arrested.' @WillKingston reports claims that Henry Nowak's killer, Vickrum Digwa, still had a knife on him even after being arrested and taken to a police station.



? Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/Fpi4vPYsXr - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 7, 2026

A source described the security failure as a "massive blunder" that could have been dangerous.

'No wonder trust in Britain's institutions is collapsing.' @WillKingston reports police at the centre of the Henry Nowak scandal reportedly tried to intervene during his killer's murder trial, over fears about what people were saying online. pic.twitter.com/ln5nTd0MWX - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 6, 2026

These failures fit a wider pattern of rampant two tier policing.

A veteran police officer reveals to The Telegraph today that Scotland Yard has been captured by the "woke mind virus," with institutional priorities skewed by diversity agendas and fear of racism accusations.

Scotland Yard has been captured by the "woke mind virus" and no longer treats citizens equally under the law, a veteran police officer has claimed.



Read the full story here ?? https://t.co/aSE9nQUyOI pic.twitter.com/2WsmFZ7JYY - The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 6, 2026

Former chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Rick Prior has stated that for more than a decade, senior management at the Met pursued a policy of equalising outcomes between ethnic groups rather than ensuring equality of opportunity and equal treatment for all citizens.

This shift in priorities created an environment where warnings about armed individuals from certain backgrounds were downplayed to avoid racism accusations, while efforts were redirected toward narrative control and outcome engineering.

In a foreword to a Free Speech Union report examining the policies and training materials that directly contributed to police believing Henry Nowak's murderer over his victim, Prior was blunt. He wrote that it seemed the Met's senior management had been ideologically captured, and that its resistance to change was insurmountable.

The Free Speech Union report explicitly links this ideological capture to the mishandling of the Nowak case. Training materials and internal policies had conditioned officers to view certain groups through a lens of protected status, leading to the dismissal of evidence and the initial smearing of the white British victim as the aggressor.

?? New FSU Briefing: With Fear and Favour: Britain's Policing Emergency



Since the Free Speech Union was founded six years ago, we have consistently raised the alarm about the ideological capture of policing.



Today, the FSU has published a new briefing by our Director of... pic.twitter.com/PWIjULi17K - The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) June 7, 2026

Prior's testimony confirms what the public has witnessed for years: policing in Britain has been systematically distorted. Equality before the law was replaced by a hierarchy of victimhood.

These claims dovetail with Hampshire police whistleblowers noting that they had DEI training thrust down their throats, a trend that has been replicated across the country.

Police ignored clear evidence of an armed man with a history of threats. They downplayed or smeared the white British victim. They left a known knife carrier unsecured in custody. Religious exemptions for weapons were treated as sacrosanct even when the carrier had already shown violent intent.

The result was predictable: another young Briton dead, another family destroyed, and another demonstration that two-tier policing protects some groups while leaving others exposed.

Henry Nowak should still be alive. The warnings were there. The videos existed. The community had already acted where police would not. Every layer of the system that should have protected him instead prioritised narrative management and institutional optics.

Accountability must follow. Religious exemptions that allow dangerous weapons in public must end. Police forces captured by ideology must be reformed root and branch. British citizens deserve equal protection under the law, without fear that reporting an armed threat will be ignored because of the perpetrator's background.