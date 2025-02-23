More USAID Fraud? Billions Of US Tax Dollars Are Missing From Haiti Relief Projects

There are those that say all government aid is a scam in one way or another, and so far the revelations surrounding USAID are proving those people right daily. Democrats and the establishment media, in a bid to muddy the waters and save face, continue to claim that there was never any fraud at USAID and that the Trump Administration is simply labeling projects they "disagree with" as suspect.

Of course, spending American tax dollars on projects the public never asked for and were never told about is the epitome of fraud, and waste is never a good thing. Beyond that, the question of billions in missing funds certainly falls into the category of criminality.

Trump has taken a lot of heat from the media with the shut down of USAID and much of the criticism suggests that without US funds people in third world countries will fall back into desperation. The Washington Post recently claimed that Trump's cuts to USAID are a "gift to Haitian gangs" terrorizing the locals; a typical leftist appeal to emotion that assumes most of the funds were getting to the Haitians in the first place.

Yet another example of this problem has been revealed in a New York Post expose on the audit of USAID which shows a disturbing shortfall in funds surrounding ongoing relief projects in Haiti. The Post notes:

"Since the 2010 earthquake in Haiti killed as many as 300,000 people, the US government has disbursed around $4.4 billion in foreign assistance to the small island nation.

At least $1.5 billion was disbursed for immediate humanitarian aid, while another $3 billion went to recovery, reconstruction and development.

Of the at least $2.13 billion in contracts and grants for Haiti-related work, less than $50 million, or 2% went to Haitian organizations or firms. By comparison, $1.3 billion, or 56%, has gone to firms located in or near the US capitol. Little wonder USAID is so threatened by the sudden scrutiny.

It remains unclear how exactly the billions have been spent and whether US tax dollars have had a sustainable impact. USAID and its vendors have generally failed to make such data public..."

The exposure of USAID by DOGE actually confirms long running suspicions of mishandled aid. Some Haitian reporters warned about this disappearing money years ago under the Obama Administration. USAID funds to Haiti were dispersed in part through the Clinton Foundation.

Elon Musk just shared details on the USAID Haiti Scam exposing “$4.4B SPENT, SIX HOMES BUILT”



Of all the contracts, “Haitian companies got just 2%”



2016 Haitian Reporter, “The whole world has given billions.” They say Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton stole it



“Where is the… pic.twitter.com/q6v6vKIgb1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 22, 2025

The lack of funding transparency was also noted by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in 2023. Though, not surprisingly, the impotent agency did nothing about it. The GOA stated in their analysis of USAID activities in Haiti:

"The USAID mission in Haiti does not fully track data on its local partnerships, or its activities to strengthen local organizational capacity, which limits institutional knowledge about these efforts and understanding of results and lessons learned to inform future activities."

"The Administrator of USAID should ensure that USAID/Haiti develops a process to track and assess consistent and complete results information for infrastructure activities, such as the final outputs, outcomes, costs, time frames, and lessons learned."

"The Administrator of USAID should ensure that USAID/Haiti establishes a process to completely and consistently track and analyze data on awards made to local organizations, such as the amount and percent of total funding awarded and the percent of total awards provided to these organizations."

Of the five "recommendations for executive action" put forward by the GAO for USAID, two are marked as "completed". Transparency was never achieved and no one was held accountable. The question is, if only 2% of the $4.4 billion allotted for Haitian relief was actually used in Haiti, where did the rest of the money go?

As the New York Post points out, 56% went to firms located in or near the US capitol, and apparently the money stayed there. A comprehensive forensic accounting of these funds (along with all other missing funds) needs to be undertaken and tracked to the recipients. Not just because it is is politically advantageous for the Trump Administration, but because justice needs to be served for once in the case of government fraud. Americans are tired of seeing bureaucratic conmen get away with it.

The public is welcome to debate whether or not any American taxes should be spent in Haiti (proximity to the US does not mean they are entitled), but if the money was already sent and it never arrived, then whoever took it stole from both sides of the equation - Americans and Haitians.