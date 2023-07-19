'Most Contemptible Song Of The Decade': Country Music TV Bans Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" Video

The entertainment industry's liberal elites are mad at country music star Jason Aldean.

CMT, or Country Music Television, is no longer airing the music video for Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town," even as the song reaches No. 1 on iTunes charts.

The music video, which features Aldean singing in front of a government building with an American flag, incorporates footage from various protests - including those associated with Antifa and Black Lives Matter - was released Friday.

CMT played it through Sunday before pulling it Monday.

The media reaction was, well, unhinged...

Variety's Chris Willman exclaims, in a story titled: "Jason Aldean Already Had the Most Contemptible Country Song of the Decade. The Video Is Worse", "Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is close to being the most cynical song ever written..."

The Daily Beast published one of the most high-profile criticisms of the song its article, "Jason Aldean Catches Heat for Racist, Pro-Gun Lyrics: 'a Modern Lynching Song.'"

Hyperbole much?

Not everyone was horrified...

Just so we’re clear it’s cool if hip-hop songs glamorize rape, domestic violence, misogyny, racism, murder, killing the President, gang warfare , guns, violence and hate but if @Jason_Aldean talks about what’s actually happening it’s racist? — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) July 19, 2023

And in a similar vein, the top comment on the song's YouTube video states:

"Interesting how countless rap songs encourage murder sprees, drug dealing, pimping, and countless other crimes, and they're celebrated by the media, but a video by a country singer about self defense and neighbors looking out for each other is banned,"

Here are the lyrics...

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk

Carjack an old lady at a red light

Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store

Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Stomp on the flag and light it up

Yeah, ya think you're tough Well, try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won't take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don't

Try that in a small town Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they're gonna round up

Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck Try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won't take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don't

Try that in a small town Full of good ol' boys, raised up right

If you're looking for a fight

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town Try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won't take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don't

Try that in a small town Try that in a small town

Ooh-ooh

Try that in a small town

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Aldean refuted claims that the song contains racial undertones or supports lynching, stating that the references made against him are “not only meritless but dangerous.”

“In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song … and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Mr. Aldean wrote on Twitter. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.”

The Epoch Times' Caden Pearsen reports that Mr. Aldean denied any racist intent in his song, asserting that “there is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it.” He also stressed that the accompanying music video features “real news footage” and contains no imagery that could be construed as promoting violence or hatred.

“While I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music—this one goes too far,” he said.

The country singer, who was on stage at the tragic 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting, emphasized that he has personally experienced the devastating consequences of senseless violence.

“NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart,” he added.

“Try That in a Small Town,” according to Mr. Aldean, is rooted in nostalgia for the tight-knit community he grew up in, where people cared for their neighbors regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.

He asserted that the song is not about promoting any specific political agenda, but rather about the desire for a return to normalcy where headlines are less consumed by tragedy and division.

“My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from,” Mr. Aldean added, acknowledging that not everyone in the country shares the same opinions on how “we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night.”

Nevertheless, he emphasized that the song’s essence lies in the yearning for a better future, free from the constant specter of violence and discord. That’s “what this song is about,” he says.

Mr. Aldean insisted that the song’s intentions have been grossly misinterpreted.

He concluded his statement by expressing his hope that fans and critics alike will listen with an open heart and understand the true message behind the song.

You don’t need to explain or defend yourself. I’m sorry they made you feel you had to. I’m glad you didn’t apologize. Don’t. “If you give the devil an inch you’ll make him your ruler.” — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) July 19, 2023

Here's the full video. Racist or not-racist, you decide...