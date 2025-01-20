Most Democrats Think Their Party Sucks, Feel "Burned Out": CNN Poll

A new CNN poll reveals that most Democrats think their party needs major change, and that they feel "burned out" by politics.

Supporters react to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, Nov. 5, 2024. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The poll comes as the party faces its lowest ratings in over three decades.

A 58% majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say that the Democratic Party needs major changes, or to be completely reformed, up from just 34% who said the same after the 2022 midterm elections, when the party retained control of the Senate but lost the House. Over that time, the share of Republicans and Republican leaners who feel the same way about the GOP has ticked downward, from 38% to 28%. -CNN

Just 49% of Democratic-aligned adults say they expect their representatives in congress to be even somewhat effective at fighting the GOP, while 90% of Republican-aligned adults expect their reps to be at least somewhat effective at passing new laws that will carry out President-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

Meanwhile, most adults polled (70%) describe themselves as disappointed and (64%) frustrated with the nation's political landscape, with nearly half describing themselves as 'burned out.' 40% say they're angry - rising to 52% among Democratic-aligned women. Fewer than 20% described themselves as optimistic, fired up, inspired or proud.

Just 23% of registered voters say they're satisfied with the influence voters have on the political process, down from 38% last autumn, while half of all adults (48%) say they're confident that elections reflect the will of the people. According to the report, "Confidence has undergone a partisan reversal in the wake of Trump’s electoral victory, soaring from 29% in July 2023 to 67% now among Republican-aligned adults, and dipping from 59% to 39% among Democratic-aligned adults over the same period of time."

Overall, just 33% of all Americans express a favorable view of the Democratic Party, an all-time low in CNN’s polling dating back to 1992. The GOP clocks in a tick higher, with a 36% favorability rating. Four years ago, in the immediate aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the Democrats’ rating stood at 49%, and the Republicans’ at 32%. -CNN

43% of GOP-aligned adults now say they feel more a part of the Republican party vs. less like a part of it, while 32% of Democrats say the same about their party.

What Do Americans Want?

79% of Republican-aligned voters polled say they see their party as more united than divided, while 64% of Democrats say the same - however internal divisions are a top complaint for both Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats polled who say they want to see big changes say their party is out of touch or unresponsive, and that the party has not been aggressive enough in pushing back against the GOP.

"They are too nice," wrote one Democrat respondant from Maryland. "Republicans will do anything to implement their goals (while) Democrats cling to ‘norms.’ They need to become more aggressive in their approach, but not lie like the Republicans."

"Democrats are horrible at messaging," said one Democrat woman from Arizona.