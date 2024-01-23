Mother Of Daughter Raped And Murdered By Illegal MS-13 Gang Member Sues Biden DHS For $100 Million

The mother of a 20-year-old autistic woman who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member in 2022 is suing the federal government for playing "Russian roulette with our lives."

Kayla Hamilton was raped and strangled to death by the 17-year-old El Salvadorian, who she was living with in a trailer which the suspect, according to Aberdeen, Maryland police. Authorities arrested him in January 2023 based on DNA evidence from the crime scene. He was charged with first-degree murder, as well as rape and robbery, and is currently being held without bail ahead of his June 28 trial.

Tammy Nobles, Getty Images

"For me this not a political issue this a safety issue for everyone living in the United States," said her mother, Tammy Nobles, during testimony last Thursday in front of the House Homeland Security Committee.

"This could have been anyone’s daughter. I don’t want any other parent to live the nightmare that I am living. I am her voice now and I am going to fight with everything I have to get her story told and bring awareness of the issue at the border," Nobles continued.

Nobles is seeking $100 million from US government, and has accused the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services of failing her daughter by allowing the unidentified migrant into the country without confirming his identity, neglecting to confirm a verified sponsor, and allowing him to be placed at a holding facility - from which he ran away and ultimately ended up as Hamilton's roommate.

"Nobody at the border did their job and checked his background," Nobles said two days later during an interview with NewsNation.

Kayla Hamilton (twitter @tammy_kay18)

"We’re bringing this lawsuit because we’re tired of being held hostage in our own country. We’re tired of DHS playing Russian roulette with our lives," said family attorney, Brian Claypool.

Tammy Nobels is suing the Biden DHS and HHS for $100 million.



Her autistic daughter Kayla was rapęd and kiIIed in MD by an MS-13 member in July 2022.



The illegal gang member was let into the country by the Biden DHS and sent to Maryland by the Biden HHS.



He had gang tattoos… pic.twitter.com/ivOs5GWKxi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2024

Over 300,000 migrants crossed the southern border in December, according to CBP. In 2023, US authorities encountered almost 140,000 unaccompanied minors at the US-Mexico border - of which nearly 10,000 are still in the custody of the DHHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.