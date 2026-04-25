Mother Of NYC Thug Who Body-Slammed And Stomped Girl's Head Says He's The Victim

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A deranged mother is rushing to the defense of her 14-year-old son after he was filmed slamming a 15-year-old girl to the concrete and stomping on her head in East Harlem — all because she refused to give him her phone number.

The horrifying attack, captured on video and shared widely online, has left the victim hospitalized with a concussion. Yet instead of demanding accountability, the boy’s mother is painting her son as a victim of bullying.

The assault unfolded around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of East 107th Street and Third Avenue, right after classes let out at East Harlem Scholars Academy Charter School, which both teens attend.

The video is so graphic that X is placing a content warning on it.

🚨15 year-old-black teen stomps on the head of a 14-year-old white girl— Why? Because she wouldn’t give him her phone number



No MSM outrage. No calls for change. No front page news coverage.



Imagine the outrage if this was a white male doing that to a black girl



Savage… pic.twitter.com/ZiLECIEZCX — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 23, 2026

As the boy confronted the girl on a crosswalk, he blocked her path and threatened, “I’ll knock the s**t out of you right now.” One of his friends egged him on: “Do it!”

The girl tried to get away, yelling, “Get the f*** away from me, p***y.” He followed, grabbed her from behind, lifted her, and slammed her to the ground before stomping on her head. He then strutted off as she lay motionless.

The 15-year-old victim suffered a concussion and spent two days in Harlem Hospital. Her mother, Lucinda Arroyo, called the attack “outright assault — and he could have killed her.” She added that her daughter is “lucky to be alive” and confirmed, “She’s not going back to that school … that school can’t keep her safe.”

The boy was arrested and charged with assault. He appeared in Manhattan Youth Court and was remanded into custody.

Yet his mother, Sealema Allen, came forward to defend him in comments to the media.

A mother whose teenage son was jailed for assault after he was filmed slamming a classmate to the ground and stomping on her face is coming to his defense https://t.co/lmTrPNCvTa 🔗 pic.twitter.com/4YNbWoEyZn — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 24, 2026

“She was being a bully to him, that’s it,” Allen said. “She pushed him.”

Mom of the boy who stomped on girls head in NYC.



“She was being a bully to him, thas it.” https://t.co/BgbF1S4G64 pic.twitter.com/mctgqnE4BZ — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 24, 2026

She continued: “He’s been complaining about her. I bring it to the principal’s attention but he don’t address it. The way my son is being bullied, he doesn’t want to go to school.”

Allen described her son as a “quiet” and “humble Christian” boy who “don’t provoke nobody. But if you provoke him, he will lash out.” She insisted the attack was “retaliation because she pushed him first” and claimed the pair “are friends and text frequently,” denying any romantic advance.

It remains unclear why the charge for the attack was only second degree assault when the attack clearly could have killed the girl or left her with permanent brain damage.

This is not an isolated incident. New York’s charter schools and streets have seen repeated failures to protect students from exactly this kind of random, brutal violence. Progressive policies that treat teenage predators with kid gloves only embolden more attacks while victims and their families are left to pick up the pieces.

Real justice demands consequences that match the crime, not therapy sessions and light charges for acts that could easily have been fatal.

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