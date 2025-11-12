Move Over Mamdani, Seattle Set To Elect Socialist Mega-Karen Mayor

Self-avowed socialist Katie Wilson is on the brink of winning Seattle's mayoral race in what is the latest sign that the Democrat Party is shifting even further to the left.





As of Tuesday, Wilson pulled ahead of incumbent Bruce Harrel by a mere 1,300 votes. Wilson overtook Harrel with the help of mail-in ballots, which have favored the socialist by wide margins, according to King County Elections.



"Kate Wilson won 61.23% of the 6,121 ballots counted today," said local political consultant Crystal Fincher. "I'm comfortable calling this race for Wilson now.”

Politico reports:

Ms. Wilson, who describes herself as a socialist, centered her campaign on housing affordability and economic inequality—themes that echo New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's progressive platform. She proposed a capital gains tax to generate revenue, stronger tenant protections, and expanded public transit.



The message resonated in a city where median home prices have soared beyond the reach of many residents. Ms. Fincher noted a generational divide over economic concerns. "There's a disconnect between what younger people are going through in day to day life today," she said.



Despite Wilson’s all-but-certain victory, some Washington state Republicans are licking their chops over a socialist running Seattle.



Washington State Republican Chairman Jim Walsh believes Wilson "would be very bad for Seattle, but very good for the Washington state Republican Party.”



However, Wilson isn’t declaring victory just yet, telling reporters, “We’re going to wait for all of the ballots to be counted, but I think we won this race.”

Some are comparing Wilson to Zohran Mamdani, whose nine-point demolition of Andrew Cuomo in the New York mayoral race has thrust City Hall into the hands of a 34-year-old democratic socialist whose policy agenda threatens to upend the city’s fragile post-pandemic fiscal equilibrium and accelerate the exodus of capital and talent.

Mamdani's radical platform. such as fare-free transit, city-run grocery stores, rent freezes on all stabilized units, and a 2% “mansion tax” on residences above $5 million, would add at least $18 billion in annual spending, according to preliminary estimates from the Independent Budget Office.



Ahead of taking office, Mamdani is already attempting to repair his relationship with President Donald Trump, telling local media that good relations “will be critical to the success” of the city, and said that he plans to call the president soon.

“I will be proactive in the work that I do, and I think that is because the responsibility I hold to 8.5 million people being their mayor,” Mamdani said. “It is important that you are open to working with anyone, no matter what disagreements you may have. And, I’ve said this when it pertains to President Trump, that President Trump wants to speak about lowering the cost of living or delivering cheaper groceries like he ran on, I’m there to have that conversation.”



In a recent interview with Fox News Channel host Bret Baier, Trump warned that Mamdani was off to a “bad start” by targeting him repeatedly in his victory address.



“It was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me,” Trump told Baier. “I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming for him. So, he’s off to a bad start.”