Movie "Citizen Vigilante" Exposes Migrant Crime Issue And Triggers Outrage

The current political climate across the west is tumultuous and chaotic, largely due to one volatile issue causing deep divisions: Mass immigration. Not just mass immigration, but mass invasion from third-world countries and facilitated by liberal governments.

Leftists, driven by an obsession with multiculturalism and Marxism, desperately want mass immigration to continue unabated. Conservatives and centrists want immigration stopped and, ideally, reversed. Both sides refuse to budge which has created an explosive impasse. The debate is on the verge of becoming a civil war.

In this debate, only one side is correct. It is clear to the majority of western citizens that after a decade of migrant programs, there simply is no compatibility between European/American culture and third world cultures. These cultures reside in regions of the world where authoritarianism and barbarism are ingrained in the public psyche; they have no conception of western ideals of individual freedom, meritocracy, high trust or "tolerance."

They only view western empathy as a weakness that should be exploited. Meaning, westerners and third worlders will never be able to coexist. It's simply not possible without one side dominating the other.

In the midst of this debate the political left has had the most control over popular media and which message gets the most exposure. Pro-immigration and multicultural movies, TV shows and commercials saturate the market. If any project criticizing immigration makes it to the light of day, it's kind of a miracle. Enter the independent film "Citizen Vigilante".

Produced and directed by Uwe Boll, Citizen Vigilante stars Armie Hammer as Sanders, an American businessman and former US Army officer living in Europe. He becomes incensed by vicious migrant crimes and the corrupt two-tier legal system that consistently helps migrants escape punishment. He sets out on a mission to target criminals who avoid justice, along with the political officials who enable the crime.

Here is the scene in Citizen Vigilante where he confronts a judge who let a group of migrant rapists escape jailtime after raping a 14 year old girl



"Laws are meant to protect the victims" pic.twitter.com/5BlwH1TYxZ — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 22, 2026

The film is reminiscent of a modern-day Death Wish, a movie which was inspired by the extreme firearms restrictions in New York City in 1974. Restrictions that allowed violent criminals and gangs to run rampant without fear of citizen reprisal. To this day, NYC remains a safe haven for repeat offenders and lunatics and any private citizen who steps up to prevent a crime is prosecuted.

Needless to say, the Citizen Vigilante release has caused a stir. Progressives and Muslim advocates are outraged by the film's brutal violence against migrant characters. The German government has essentially banned the film from release, refusing to give it a rating or age classification which is needed for theaters to carry the movie. All the right people seem to be angry.

I’ll be amazed if this movie doesn’t get banned. pic.twitter.com/7lh1rDOijD — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) June 22, 2026

Leftists have attempted to run interference as the movie rises in popularity, with some claiming that Uwe Boll made the flick as a parody to mock "right wing xenophobia". This narrative has been dismissed by Uwe Boll himself, and he states that he is quite serious about the film's message. In response, the media has attacked Boll as a "Nazi".

The film is inspired by real world events, such as a 2016 Hamburg gang-rape case where perpetrators received suspended sentences because of their migrant status. It ends with a dedication to "rape victims in Europe who were betrayed by our legal system."

The mainstream critics hate Citizen Vigilante, which is a badge of honor these days. But is it really so shocking that the commentary within the popular zeitgeist is shifting to address a problem which concerns the majority of the western population? Did the political left really believe that they could engineer a foreign invasion without the public speaking out? Did they really think they could control the narrative forever?